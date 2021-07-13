We Tried It: Hiking Mānoa Falls Trail in Honolulu with Kids

Who: Two moms and their curious explorers ages 3, 4 and 7. When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. After being closed for two years for safety improvements, I heard that the Mānoa Falls Trail had finally reopened. I had hiked it years ago before my son, Duke, was born and remembered the stunning lush scenery, dramatic waterfall, and a LOT of mud. As a condo kid, I’m always looking for ways to get Duke outside exploring nature, mud and all.