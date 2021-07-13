Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Tiberius b Play “Stains” in Dolwyddelan, Wales for “Neighborhoods”

By FLOOD Staff
floodmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStains, the debut EP from Tiberius b, has been out for a few weeks now, though it’s the rare type of experimental record that takes a while to digest. In spite of its cosign from Mark Ronson, whose Zelig Records jumped at the chance to distribute the project, the songs on Stains veer from that artist’s conventional pop sound with all sorts of sudden left turns, perhaps none more jarring than the finale of the title track. “I kind of improvised that ending part,” Tiberius told us back in June. “Once I had done that, I was super full of adrenaline, and I wanted to keep going with this bridge and passion… I had been listening to Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters a lot at the time. I was really appreciating her unhinged performance throughout that record. I think that was part of what inspired me to do that.”

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiberius
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Fiona Apple
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Dolwyddelan#Zelig Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicfloodmagazine.com

A Place to Bury Strangers, “Hologram”

Right smack in the middle of this new EP from A Place to Bury Strangers, there’s a lyric in “Playing the Part” that sums up the attitude that flows through the veins of its wonderfully dark and dreary songs. Over a buoyant (and unusually uplifting) riff—one that treads the line between ’60s-style surf rock and ’80s goth gloom—vocalist Oliver Ackermann offers this existential aphorism: “Life goes on / With or without us, don’t you know?” His voice sounds, as ever, almost as if he’s half-dead, but despite the hostility of the rest of the lyrics, there’s also a sense of positivity. That’s something succinctly conveyed in the following verse: “When we’re gone / We can’t have fun, don’t you know? / Who doesn’t enjoy the sun? / Don’t pretend.”
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Watch The Subways’ Billy Lunn Play “Lostboy” in Hertfordshire, Ware for “Neighborhoods”

It’s all history now, but just over a decade ago, on-the-rise U.K. garage rockers The Subways were in the midst of an existential coin-flip wherein the band would either continue putting out energetic post-grunge records, or the nodules afflicting vocalist Billy Lunn would put the project to a screeching halt. Naturally, the record that followed was titled All or Nothing, and from this side of the album’s release it’s clear that the “all” won out—the group followed up that Butch Vig–produced LP with two more, and lately have assured us that their fifth album is coming soon.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Watch Catbite Trip on Banana Bread in Video for New Single “Bad Influence”

By now you’ve probably heard that ska is back, whether you like it (correct) or not (incorrect). If you’ve been keeping up with all the recent journalism about the latest wave of the genre, you may have come across the name Catbite, a Philly collective that, despite what they might say in their latest single, is a good influence on the scene. According to vocalist Brit Luna, though, the subject of the lurching “Bad Influence” is instead “a chaotic relationship that’s so rooted in the worst possible situations—but that’s what makes it worth the struggle—and how you’d go through it all to be together.”
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Jodi Shares Their Musical Mood Board for “Blue Heron”

We just celebrated the fourth birthday of Karaoke, the debut EP from ex-Pinegrover Nick Levine under the moniker Jodi, which until a few months ago appeared to be a one-off bedroom recording mastered by the master of bedroom recordings Warren Hildebrand. That was until Levine announced a proper debut album, Blue Heron, back in April, which drops this Friday, and which eases off the lo-fi pop influence and instead sees Levine exploring the alt-country, lush acoustic sounds hinted at on Karaoke—not to mention incorporating loose slowcore and psych-drone influences (the latter specifically provided by the metal-for-hangovers that is Earth’s The Bees Made Honey in the Lion’s Skull).
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Caroline Polachek Shares Surreal Summer Track “Bunny Is a Rider”

It’s been three years since Caroline Polachek dropped her gorgeous solo album Pang, and today the musician known for her celestial pop bangers has returned. Her new single is called “Bunny Is a Rider,” and somehow it magically makes bird chirps, operatic whistles, and the sound of a baby giggling seem like a natural fit in a dance song.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Lightning Bug, “A Color of the Sky”

There’s a lot of music that tries to capture nature, to harness its tangled branches, thick brush, and expansive landscape into something resembling a four-minute pop song. We know the kind of music that gets this tag—autumnal, lush, intricate, ethereal. While Lightning Bug’s A Color of the Sky might appear to be yet another stab at this milieu—with it’s undeniable beauty, rainbow-streaked cover, and abundance of delicate restraint—what it actually captures is something far closer to the kind of natural moments we routinely experience. Yes, there’s folk-revival signifiers of hushed vocals and weighty acoustic strumming, but the edges are almost always encroaching, poised to drive a wrench into all that pastoral beauty. The songs on Sky are nature as we actually know it; a swaying field of tall grass outlined by a telephone wire, lapping waves reflecting the neon glow of a beachside 7-Eleven, the circular whir of a nearby highway audible from your tent as you attempt to get away from it all.
Chicago, ILfloodmagazine.com

Bnny Embrace Love, Life, and Death on the Dreamy Single “Sure”

Chicago’s Bnny are releasing their debut album Everything at the end of August. In preparation for that big release, the five-piece has shared the songs “Ambulance” and “Time Walk.” Today, we get the latest single, a sleepy-eyed tune called “Sure”—though “sleepy-eyed” might be a bit misleading as a description. Although the downtrodden guitars shimmer in a bit of reverb, and Jess Viscius’ vapory vocals are like wind-guided gossamers over the country-influenced track, “Sure” is resolute at its core.
WorldComplex

Influencer Reportedly Dies After Slipping While Taking Selfie at Hong Kong Waterfall

A Hong Kong Instagram influencer died after slipping while taking a selfie at a waterfall. Sofia Cheung and three friends visited Ha Pak Lai park on Saturday and took photos at a waterfall’s edge, specifically at Pineapple Mountain, the New York Post reports. That’s when the 32-year-old stumbled over the edge and into a 16-foot pool. Her friends quickly contacted emergency services, but Cheung was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta only recently marked the first anniversary of his wife, Kelly Preston's, death and on Thursday he updated fans with news involving her. The Saturday Night Fever star used Instagram as his platform to reach out to fans with a bittersweet announcement. John revealed that the last movie Kelly made before her passing was finally coming out in theaters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy