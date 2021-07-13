Watch Tiberius b Play “Stains” in Dolwyddelan, Wales for “Neighborhoods”

There’s a lot of music that tries to capture nature, to harness its tangled branches, thick brush, and expansive landscape into something resembling a four-minute pop song. We know the kind of music that gets this tag—autumnal, lush, intricate, ethereal. While Lightning Bug’s A Color of the Sky might appear to be yet another stab at this milieu—with it’s undeniable beauty, rainbow-streaked cover, and abundance of delicate restraint—what it actually captures is something far closer to the kind of natural moments we routinely experience. Yes, there’s folk-revival signifiers of hushed vocals and weighty acoustic strumming, but the edges are almost always encroaching, poised to drive a wrench into all that pastoral beauty. The songs on Sky are nature as we actually know it; a swaying field of tall grass outlined by a telephone wire, lapping waves reflecting the neon glow of a beachside 7-Eleven, the circular whir of a nearby highway audible from your tent as you attempt to get away from it all.