Watch Tiberius b Play “Stains” in Dolwyddelan, Wales for “Neighborhoods”
Stains, the debut EP from Tiberius b, has been out for a few weeks now, though it’s the rare type of experimental record that takes a while to digest. In spite of its cosign from Mark Ronson, whose Zelig Records jumped at the chance to distribute the project, the songs on Stains veer from that artist’s conventional pop sound with all sorts of sudden left turns, perhaps none more jarring than the finale of the title track. “I kind of improvised that ending part,” Tiberius told us back in June. “Once I had done that, I was super full of adrenaline, and I wanted to keep going with this bridge and passion… I had been listening to Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters a lot at the time. I was really appreciating her unhinged performance throughout that record. I think that was part of what inspired me to do that.”floodmagazine.com
Comments / 0