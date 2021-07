The King County Fair is back at the Expo Center from Thursday, July 15th, to Sunday, July 18th. There are many attractions that you and your family will enjoy, including the GEMS juried art exhibit at the Les Schwab Hall. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.kingcofair.com/. The fair hours are Thursday - Saturday, 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM, and Sunday 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM.