Pirates close out draft selecting 6 pitchers in 10 rounds

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 11 days ago

Final day of the MLB Draft as the Pirates selected 6 pitchers in the 10 rounds with a majority of the players coming from college not high school

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

