Pirates close out draft selecting 6 pitchers in 10 rounds
Final day of the MLB Draft as the Pirates selected 6 pitchers in the 10 rounds with a majority of the players coming from college not high schoolwww.audacy.com
Final day of the MLB Draft as the Pirates selected 6 pitchers in the 10 rounds with a majority of the players coming from college not high schoolwww.audacy.com
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
Comments / 0