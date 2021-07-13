Cancel
NFL

Discussing Patrick Mahomes’ Words For Justin Herbert And Gilbert’s Chat With Brandon Staley

By Ryan Dyrud
lafbnetwork.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Compas discussed the brewing rivalry between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Gilbert shared his interview with Chargers coach Brandon Staley. The Compas also broke down UFC 264, Black Widow, Harry Potter and so much more. The Compas blow up with Anthony Lynn interview (3:23) Gilbert’s chat with Chargers coach...

Conor Mcgregor
Dustin Poirier
