An earlier version of this story omitted the name of one of the two composers of the musical “KPOP.” The story has been updated. When the producers of the immersive musical “KPOP” surveyed the map for a city in which to prep for a leap to Broadway, they put a pin in Washington. When the producers of a new musical with a Britney Spears songbook, “Once Upon a One More Time,” went on a similar search, they homed in on the same city. And when the producers of “A Strange Loop” were seeking an out-of-town venue for their Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, they found their way to a stage in the nation’s capital, too.