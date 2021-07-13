Blooming Prairie chief settles with city, drops appeal over performance review
After a year of tension between Blooming Prairie’s chief of police and City Hall, the hatchet is being buried. During the Blooming Prairie City Council meeting Monday night, the council approved a settlement agreement between Chief Greg Skillestad and the city regarding a year-old reprimand that followed a June 2020 performance evaluation. Per the agreement, Skillestad will withdraw and dismiss his appeal with the Minnesota Department of Administration filed in October.www.southernminn.com
