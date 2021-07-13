Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Seriously? 127,000 Wealthy Americans Wrongly Sent Stimulus Checks

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 11 days ago

Rachel Bucchino

Stimulus,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n503v_0avok5m800

That means roughly $392.3 million of direct checks went to those with adjusted gross incomes over $200,000 from the latest round of stimulus.

Seriously? 127,000 Wealthy Americans Wrongly Sent Stimulus Checks

Here's What You Need to Remember: The stimulus payments phased out for individuals with an adjusted gross income of $80,000 or more, as well as couples making $160,000 or more and heads of households earning $120,000 or more.

Nearly 127,000 stimulus payments from the third round of coronavirus relief have been sent to Americans with incomes higher than the eligibility threshold, according to data released by the IRS .

That means roughly $392.3 million of direct checks went to those with adjusted gross incomes over $200,000 from the latest round of stimulus. So far, the IRS has distributed about 163.5 million stimulus payments since President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan act passed in March, worth almost $389.9 billion.

The third round of direct aid granted individuals earning up to $75,000 annually to receive the full stimulus payment amount of $1,400, as well as couples making less than $150,000 annually and heads of households earning up to $112,500. The relief package sends an additional $1,400 per qualifying dependent.

More from The National Interest Oops: Nearly 127,000 Stimulus Checks Sent to Americans Too Rich To Qualify Families in These 2 States Receive Larger Stimulus Checks Than Everyone Else $390 Billion in Relief: Democrats Want to Make This a Regular Occurrence

The stimulus payments phased out for individuals with an adjusted gross income of $80,000 or more, as well as couples making $160,000 or more and heads of households earning $120,000 or more.

While it comes as a surprise that people who didn’t qualify for the stimulus checks on the basis of their yearly income still received the federal funds, the IRS could have sent them the money based on their most recent tax returns.

Those with reported incomes in 2019 that were lower than the threshold, making them eligible for the direct payments, could have experienced an increase in their income beyond the stimulus check cap. Although that would make them ineligible for the extra funds, they will not be required to return the payment to the IRS.

Separate agency data released by the IRS regarding the first round of stimulus relief also revealed that more than 1.3 million payments , worth over $1.77 billion, have been rejected, paid back, or not cashed.

The data comes as a slew of congressional Democrats have ramped up pressure on the White House to pass a fourth-round or recurring stimulus payments. The lawmakers argue that the three rounds of direct checks weren’t sufficient enough to help American families and contend that additional payments would prevent 12 million people from entering poverty this year.

“We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan,” a group of 21 Senate Democrats wrote in a letter to the president.

Rachel Bucchino is a reporter at the National Interest. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report, and The Hill. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters

Comments / 1

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Stimulus Bill#Americans#American Rescue Plan#Democrats#The White House#Senate#The National Interest#The Washington Post#U S News World Report#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
IRS
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
U.S. Politicsmix929.com

Stimulus Check Hoax Claims More Money On the Way

As millions of American households started receiving the Child Tax payments last week, social media posts began popping up claiming more stimulus money was on the way by July 30th. However, these claims are not true and no such thing has been approved on the federal level by Congress as of today. For more on this story, just go here.
POTUSAOL Corp

Biden order could make it easier for Americans to borrow

A key part of President Joe Biden’s executive order this month could ultimately make it easier for Americans to qualify for loans, and on more favorable terms, using an alternative to credit score data. The order — which includes broad reforms for tech, health care, and labor — also directs...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden is breaking his tax increase pledge

President Joe Biden has proposed trillions of dollars of new tax increases. He has pledged repeatedly that his tax increases will not touch anyone earning less than $400,000. These tax increases, he has promised, will only hit the very wealthy and the largest corporations. But the president is breaking his...
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The GOP's grave mistake

As Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), falls back on talking points that suggest Americans are fed up with Democratic policies, I'm left wondering what alternate reality she's living in and what polls she's looking at. The Biden administration is currently polling favorably among most Americans — and higher than Donald Trump ever did in his four years in office (his highest Gallup approval rating never exceeded 49%).
U.S. Politicstexassignal.com

Democrats walked out. Now, Republicans are proving them right.

On Wednesday morning, Texas Democrats held a virtual press conference to reaffirm their commitment to combating voter suppression. The legislators’ defiance could even be felt, a surprising development considering the significant challenges they’ve faced since arriving in the nation’s capital last week. To call the lawmakers’ time in D.C. up-and-down...
Public Safetydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Fraud Alert: Beware Of False News

Stimulus Check is the need of the hour for every American. IRS has already rolled out the third set of payments. The payments were directly deposited into the bank accounts. They also declared that huge backlogs have been finally cleared. This meant that more and more people can reap the rich benefits of government aids. However, with people petitioning for the fourth set of funding, false news is doing the rounds. There have been several reports of false posts claiming the confirmation of check number 4.
Income TaxPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Another 2.2 million stimulus checks on the way: Did you qualify?

The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that it has disbursed over 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans across the country. The latest round of stimulus checks, which covers the last six weeks, brings the total number of payments distributed under the American Rescue Plan to more than 171 million, which equals a value of over $400 billion.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Surprise! Donald Trump isn't putting his money where his mouth is on election 'fraud'

(CNN) — These two paragraphs from The Washington Post are both unsurprising and deeply troubling:. "Former president Donald Trump's political PAC raised about $75 million in the first half of this year as he trumpeted the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but the group has not devoted funds to help finance the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or to push for similar endeavors in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hits new low in Gallup poll

President Biden 's approval rating has dropped to a new low of 50 percent in Gallup's opinion poll, according to results published Friday. Biden's approval rating dropped 6 percentage points from June in the new poll, which surveyed 1,007 adults between July 6 and July 21. The lower rating comes...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...

Comments / 1

Community Policy