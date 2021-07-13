Police release photos of car wanted in fatal shooting of St. Louis teen

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have released new photos in hopes of tracking down who shot and killed a teenager in the city over the weekend.

Three photos show a dark-colored four-door Chevy car. One of the photos shows what appears to be a large dent over the rear passenger-side wheel. Police said they’re asking for the public’s help in finding the car and getting in contact with anyone who may be associated with it.

Police believe the vehicle was involved in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Kyle Falker. He was shot and killed Sunday afternoon inside the Preservation Square housing development in the 1400 block of O’Fallon Street.

A mother who talked to 5 On Your Side wished to remain anonymous but said Kyle was best friends with her son. She said that a car pulled up and started shooting at the teen while he was under a tree.

"A car pulled up and started shooting," she said. "Everybody came outside, and he was laying outside."

She went on to say the boy was shot several times and witnesses tried to stop the bleeding and bring him back to life. When paramedics arrived, she said they put at least five sticky bandages on his wounds, but it was clear the boy had died.

"He didn't do nothing that cost him his life or nothing like that," the mom said. "He ain't even lived his life. Just an average little boy."

So far in 2021, 58 children have been shot in the city, according to 5 On Your Side’s data. Sunday’s fatal shooting marks the 11th child age 17 and younger to die from gun violence in the City of St. Louis.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward for their tips should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Citizens also can call the Homicide Division directly and speak with a detective at 314-444-5371.