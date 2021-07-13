Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tei Shi Pulls Album From Streaming After Not Receiving Label’s Payment

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, for the release of her Die for Your Love EP, singer-songwriter Valerie Teicher Barbosa, who releases music as Tei Shi, told us about her tumultuous relationship with her past label Downtown Records, and how signing with a label is something most people shouldn’t be doing right now. Today, that neglectful relationship continues to come to light with the reveal that she hasn’t been fully paid for her last album.

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cease And Desist#Downtown Records#British#Polydor#Teishi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicComplex

Stream Chiiild’s Debut Album ‘Hope for Sale’

Just over a month after making his U.S. late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Montreal-born artist Chiiild returns with the release of his album Hope for Sale. The 11-track project features the previously released songs “Sleepwalking,” “Awake,” and “Eventually,” as well as guest appearances from Mahalia and Jensen McRae. In a statement released alongside the LP, Chiiild described the album as a representation of his journey throughout the last year: “Aiming to cover the whole human experience, I dive into my outlook on life, love, and social justice.”
Rock MusicStereogum

Stream Midwife’s Gorgeous New Album Luminol

Recording under the name Midwife, the Denver DIY musician Madeline Johnston makes a sort of hazy, contemplative, slower-than-slowcore form of ambient indie rock that she calls “heaven metal.” Last year, Johnston knocked us on our collective ass with her album Forever. Today, she’s followed it up with a lush, contemplative, beautiful new record called Luminol.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Raye ‘parts ways’ with record label after debut album row

Singer Raye has announced that she is now an independent artist after she and her record label, Polydor, agreed to “part ways”. The decision comes after the 23-year-old shared an emotional series of posts on Twitter at the end of June, claiming Polydor was preventing her from releasing her debut album.Raye, real name Rachel Agatha Keen, said she was “sick of being slept on” since signing a four-album deal seven years ago. “Today, I am speaking to you as an independent artist,” the singer has now shared on Instagram. “Polydor and I have spoken and we have agreed to part...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ora the Molecule – Stream the Debut Album

Norway’s Ora the Molecule (aka Nora Schjelderup) has released her debut album, Human Safari, today via Mute. Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. In February, Schjelderup shared the song “Creator” upon the album’s announcement, and it was featured on our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its next single, “Die to Be a Butterfly,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another single from it, “The Ball,” via a video that features lots of slow motion shots of her riding a horse (sometimes in reverse), as well as of her with a dog on a beach. “The Ball” once again landed Ora the Molecule on the Songs of the Week list. The album also features previous single “Sugar.”
TV SeriesPosted by
BET

Da Brat And Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart Land Their Own Reality Series

One of social media’s hottest couples, Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, are heading to reality television. They are starring in the WEtv reality show Brat Loves Judy, which premieres August 5. Lauren Gellert, executive vice president of development and original programming for WEtv, said in a written statement, “WEtv...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Musiccodelist.biz

Offset & Cardi B dissen Wiz Khalifa for alleged front

Wiz Khalifa took the recently announced Grammy nominations as an opportunity to tweet about self-made artists that many saw as a diss against Cardi B. The Bronx rapper promptly resisted and leaked a message from the “Black & Yellow” artist and her husband Offset also came to the start and fired against Khalifa.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Iggy Azalea Says She’ll No Longer Share Photos of Son Onyx After “Disgusting” Comments

Iggy Azalea isn't letting anyone mess with her son, Onyx. The 31-year-old rapper made it abundantly clear that she will no longer tolerate any criticism of her child with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti after social media users made fun of him. The Australian tweeted, "I've decided I won't be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!"
MusicHello Magazine

Shania Twain turns heads in all-gold metallic outfit

Shania Twain is not one to shy away from eye-grabbing outfits – and we love her for it. The country superstar turned heads once again on Thursday in a promo shot for her Home Now radio show on Apple Music. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shania looked gorgeous as she...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Stream: Take A Trip With Folamour's Latest Album 'The Journey'

Recently, French artist Folamour released his much-anticipated album The Journey, a 12-track follow-up to his highly praised Ordinary Drugs LP in 2019. Being one of the hottest acts in the disco-house scene, his new work is sure to set the dancefloor on fire. He had this to say about The Journey:
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Hear an Early Stream of Smile Machine’s Debut EP “Bye for Now”

While Bye for Now serves as the first solo release from Jordyn Blakely as Smile Machine, the drummer’s long been an integral part of the Brooklyn DIY scene and Exploding in Sound roster, having been a core member of Stove, Night Manager, and Jackal Onasis (does this also make her an integral part of the Party Down universe?), as well as playing in live bands for artists including Maneka and Bartees Strange. If all of the names I just listed mean anything to you, you probably have some idea of the scuzzy, made-for-the-tape-deck, lo-fi grunge contained on Blakely’s new five-track release, which officially drops this Friday.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Joe Taylor Sutkowski Announces Debut Solo LP “Of Wisdom & Folly,” Shares Video for First Single

Between recent releases from Hovvdy and this Friday’s release of the debut LP from Jodi, it’s been a notable moment for bedroom-scaled Americana. Joe Taylor Sutkowski—formerly performing under the moniker Jotay and currently fronting NY trio Dirt Buyer—is also throwing his Stetson in the ring with news of his debut solo record Of Wisdom & Folly, expected out August 13 via DB’s label Danger Collective Records. The 10-track album will consist of five sets of narratives told by different characters, with the obscure Elephant 6 project Chocolate USA providing Sutkowski the inspiration for the project.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Yves Tumor Drops Surprise EP “Asymptotical World”

Last month, line-blurring artist Yves Tumor returned with the otherworldly, guitar-wailing single “Jackie.” It turns out that song wasn’t a generous one-off single—last night Tumor released a surprise EP Asymptotical World. The follow-up to last year’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind was co-produced and engineered by longstanding collaborator and fellow Yves, Yves Rothman.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Stream Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album ‘FAITH’

The reception to the announcement of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album being released has been mixed. Some loved Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon and are excited to hear a bunch of new music from the late rapper and some have spoken out against it and the nature of posthumous releases in general. Nonetheless, the brand new album is out now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy