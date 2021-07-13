Tei Shi Pulls Album From Streaming After Not Receiving Label’s Payment

Norway’s Ora the Molecule (aka Nora Schjelderup) has released her debut album, Human Safari, today via Mute. Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. In February, Schjelderup shared the song “Creator” upon the album’s announcement, and it was featured on our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its next single, “Die to Be a Butterfly,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another single from it, “The Ball,” via a video that features lots of slow motion shots of her riding a horse (sometimes in reverse), as well as of her with a dog on a beach. “The Ball” once again landed Ora the Molecule on the Songs of the Week list. The album also features previous single “Sugar.”