Tei Shi Pulls Album From Streaming After Not Receiving Label’s Payment
Last year, for the release of her Die for Your Love EP, singer-songwriter Valerie Teicher Barbosa, who releases music as Tei Shi, told us about her tumultuous relationship with her past label Downtown Records, and how signing with a label is something most people shouldn’t be doing right now. Today, that neglectful relationship continues to come to light with the reveal that she hasn’t been fully paid for her last album.floodmagazine.com
Comments / 0