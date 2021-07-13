Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Why a D-Day Amphibious Invasion Won't Ever Happen Again

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 11 days ago

Michael Peck

D-Day, Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNe09_0avojUY100

Hint: we have modern missiles and more to thank.

Why a D-Day Amphibious Invasion Won't Ever Happen Again

Here's What You Need to Know : The death knell for massive seaborne invasions sounded in August 1945.

Even 70 years later, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France on June 6, 1944—D-Day—is awe-inspiring. The statistics alone boggle the mind. Seven thousand ships, 12,000 aircraft and 160,000 troops. All concentrated on a small slice of the French coast.

It was incredible. It was magnificent. It was terrible.

And it will never happen again.

More from The National Interest The Biggest Sea Invasion Ever: How D-Day Made History and Ruined Hitler General Hobart's 'Funnies' Didn't Make the Nazis Laugh This American Company Nearly Was Trapped and Wiped out During D-Day

In fact, it hasn’t happened again. History’s last major amphibious assault was more than 60 years ago, when U.S. Marines landed at Inchon, South Korea, in September 1950.

What changed?

The death knell for massive seaborne invasions sounded on Aug. 6, 1945, when Hiroshima became the first victim of a new weapon called the atomic bomb. One didn’t have to be an Adm. Chester Nimitz to realize that a bomb that could destroy a city could also wipe out a fleet.

The U.S. Navy tested the effects of nuclear weapons on ships at Bikini Atoll in 1946. An aircraft carrier, a surrendered Japanese battleship, plus assorted light warships, transports and landing craft anchored at ground zero. Two 23-kiloton nuclear warheads exploded.

Imagine a nuclear weapon detonating amid a D-Day-size armada, and you’ll understand why giant invasion fleets fell victim to the Nuclear Age.

But D-Day wasn’t just an amphibious landing. It was an amphibious assault . The troops didn’t merely wade onto a beach. They fought their way through German defenses.

The first wave at Omaha Beach, immortalized in Saving Private Ryan , suffered more than 50-percent casualties. And that was facing World War II weaponry such as rifles, machine guns and unguided artillery. Not modern smart weapons.

Even irregular armies like Hezbollah have land-based anti-ship guided missiles. In the Falklands in 1982, Argentine planes fired Exocet missiles that sank several British ships. And the Exocets are nothing compared to today’s supersonic missiles like the Russian Yakhont— not to mention Chinese ship-killing rockets.

It’s not that amphibious landings will never happen again. Sometimes going in by sea, as the British did in the Falklands, may be the only way to seize territory. The U.S. still has dozens of amphibious assault ships, each of which can carry hundreds of Marines.

But a D-Day invasion fleet? Tens of thousands of troops storming ashore under heavy enemy fire?

If you want to see that, watch Saving Private Ryan .

This article first appeared in 2014 at War is Boring.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amphibious Assault Ships#Nuclear War#Allied#French#The National Interest#Nazis#U S Marines#The U S Navy#Japanese#German#Hezbollah#Falklands#Argentine#Exocet#British#Russian#Yakhont#Chinese#Wikimedia Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Related
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

The F-111 Aardvark Almost Killed a World Leader

The F-111 was built around two powerful yet fuel-efficient TF30 turbofan engines with new afterburner technology. Here's What You Need to Remember: While the F-111 has been retired, a similar aircraft remains in use today. The Russian Sukhoi Su-24 Fencer was conceived shortly after the F-111, and is remarkably similar in appearance and role, down to the swing wings. Not quite the Aardvark’s equal in terms of range, speed or weapons load, nearly three times more Su-24s were produced and over three hundred serve on today in various world air forces.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Too Many Americans Died Taking Iwo Jima in World War II—Why?

Taking the small island, encompassing only about eight square miles, required the commitment of 70,000 American fighting men and 26,000 casualties, over 6,800 of them killed. Here's What You Need To Remember: Iwo Jima’s proximity to Japan made it an ideal staging area for American forces that were inching closer to the home islands, anticipating a massive amphibious invasion that would ultimately thwart the territorial ambitions of Imperial Japan.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

In 2012, This Air Force Commando Unit Killed 1,200 Afghan Terrorists

The 361st might be one of the deadliest individual organizations in the entire U.S. military. Here's What You Need to Know: The 361st’s intel personnel also support drone flights, presumably by sitting in the robot planes’ command trailers and analyzing video and communications intercepts the drones pipe in. In 2012, 19 percent of the 31,180 sorties the 361st’s people supported were drone flights, according to the ISR Agency history.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Yes, America Can Defend Itself Against Hypersonic Missiles

Hypersonic weapons steadily are getting better and more numerous and, in the future, could pose a serious threat to U.S. forces. But it’s not impossible to defend against them. Here's What You Need to Know: “There are a small number of weapons, they are really expensive, so you are not...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Overloaded: Japanese F-35 Fighters Can Shoot More Missiles Than America’s

The F-35’s comparatively small weapons capacity while in stealth mode is one of its operators’ biggest complaints. Here's What You Need to Know: While Tokyo mulls its options, Lockheed is trying to squeeze more missiles into the F-35’s bays. “With internal research and development over the last several years, Lockheed Martin has matured design concepts to integrate six air-to-air missiles within the internal weapons bays of the F-35A and F-35C variants,” company spokesman Michael Friedman told Breaking Defense.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Close the Straits: The Marines Will Look to Missiles to Deter China’s Navy

The United States and its allies are developing hardware and methods for closing the straits puncturing the first island chain to Chinese vessels and aircraft. Here's What You Need To Remember: Future fights promise to be joint fights that mesh capabilities from naval and non-naval services. In that sense, the future promises to be a throwback to Pacific campaigns of old. It’s fitting, then, that marine magnates are peering both ahead and back in time as they orient the Corps toward today’s challenges.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

F-22s Go to War Against Gulf-War Famous F-117 Nighthawks in Wargame

Training against stealth fighters, in any capacity, would likely prove extremely worthwhile for F-22 and F-35 pilots preparing for an entirely new level of warfare engagement. Air Force experts in charge of the service’s massive Red Flag real-combat replicating wargame have for many years explained that the “red team,” or adversarial force, against which their forces go to war is “threat representative.”
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Russia’s New ‘Checkmate’ Su-75 Stealth Fighter Has Enormous Wings

A larger wingspan is vital to taking off and landing from an aircraft carrier, given the limited space available on a flattop. On Tuesday, Rostec, Russia’s state-owned defense conglomerate, unveiled its new stealth fighter at the MAKS air show. Before the unveiling, photos had been taken of a mock-up plane underneath a tarp; the tarp was later removed, and viewers were able to gather first impressions from the plane’s shape. Soon after photos of the revealed mockup were made public, Rostec opted to unveil the plane publicly, allowing for closer study.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Maybe We Should Call Russia's Battlecruisers 'Hypersonic' Battleships?

Arming a battle cruiser with hypersonic missiles would be a substantial step forward when it comes to changing and upgrading the offensive firepower of the 1980s-era Russian battlecruiser Admiral Nakhimov. The Russian Navy is upgunning, modernizing and revamping some of its massive, but antiquated Cold War-era battle cruisers. It's adding...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Should the U.S. Navy Double Down on the Hypersonic Missile Race?

The U.S. military should consider buying a huge arsenal of long-range, hypersonic missiles instead of trying to maintain a large fleet of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Here's What You Need To Remember: In rushing to be first, China could end up fielding an unreliable weapon, one U.S. official has claimed. In July 2018, Griffin asserted that despite rivals’ progress the United States remained the world leader in hypersonic-weapons research.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

For 42 Years, Nothing on the Seas Could Beat a Nimitz Aircraft Carrier

The Nimitz-class carriers have participated in nearly every crisis and conflict the United States has been involved in over the past forty-two years. Here's What You Need to Remember: The Nimitz-class carriers are a monumental achievement—an enormous, highly complex and yet highly successful ship design. The ships will carry on the Nimitz name through the 2050s, with the entire class serving a whopping eighty consecutive years. That sort of performance—and longevity—is only possible with a highly professional, competent Navy and shipbuilding team.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Lookout: The F-35 Could Soon Carry Hypersonic Missiles

Lockheed Martin, which assembles the single-engine, radar-evading jets, in early May 2019 revealed a concept for a hypersonic surface-to-air missile that’s compatible with the U.S. Navy’s F-35C. Here's What You Need To Remember: All the F-35 variants also come with underwing hardpoints. Crews can hang tons of missiles and bombs...
Militarycoronadonewsca.com

Is The Navy Ready For War?

Is the U.S. Navy ready to fight? The short answer is that we won’t really know until we’re in a fight and that uncertainty alone should be a major cause for concern. We do know that a conflict with China, perhaps over an attempt to occupy Taiwan by force or attempting to enforce sovereignty over the South China Sea by interfering with freedom of navigation, would require the best efforts of a navy prepared to prevail in such a conflict. Would ours be so prepared?
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Air Force Crisis: U.S. Pilots Aren’t Confident They Can Defeat China

The present crisis has its roots in the period of relative geopolitical calm that followed the end of the Cold War. Here's What You Need to Remember: “In a way, China and Russia have rendered the U.S. military a service through their prowess and sheer cheek. Formidable competitors are compelling U.S. fighting forces to survey the tactical and strategic environment anew, sharpen their skills, and fortify their nerves.”
Militarynationalinterest.org

Here Come the Missiles: The Marines are Taking on the Chinese Navy

Marine units with anti-ship missiles could spread out across islands in order to control strategic ocean checkpoints. Here's What You Need to Know: The Navy is developing several new anti-ship missiles, including a new version of the venerable Tomahawk ship-launched cruise missile as well as the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, a variant of an air-launched cruise missile.
Militarynationalinterest.org

USS New Jersey: The Navy Revived This Behemoth to Destroy Vietnam

As the war in Vietnam reached its crescendo, the U.S. Navy prepared to recommission one of the most powerful ships ever to serve in the fleet. Here's What You Need to Know: Over the course of her relatively short Vietnam patrol, New Jersey fired 5,688 16-inch gun rounds and 14,891 five-inch gun rounds, far more than she fired during World War II and the Korean War combined. She was never seriously attacked by North Vietnamese forces.
Militarynationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Is Prepared to Counter Russia's Plan to Destroy It

Here's What You Need To Know: Moscow has made increasing use of allied irregular forces and private mercenary companies to lead operations in Ukraine and Syria, bolstered by Russian advisors, military equipment and training. This approach has been inspired in part by Western engagement with allied proxies in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Libya and Afghanistan.
Militarynationalinterest.org

The Navy's New Aircraft Carrier Was Just ‘Blasted’ in Shock Trials

Despite years of delays, cost overruns, and technical development hurdles, the ship will, it is safe to say, usher in a new era of maritime warfare for the U.S. Navy. The Navy’s USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier may be prepared to survive ocean bombing attacks, depending upon how it performed in its first scheduled “explosive event” on the Atlantic Ocean for Full Shock Trials, a process intended to ensure the ship is ready for massive, high-end combat on the open ocean.
Militarynationalinterest.org

The Russian Navy's Masterplan to Kill the U.S. Navy in a War

After more than twenty years of American submarine supremacy, a new challenger has arisen from the deep. Here's What You Need to Remember: The United States has pursued submarine warfare halfheartedly since the end of the Cold War, and even less so since 9/11. As the United States turns its full attention back to big power warfare and submarine warfare in particular, American submarines will likely once again outsail their Russian rivals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy