Lafayette, LA

Guilbeau Road and West Congress Street construction update

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZEkP_0avojB1S00

The road construction at the intersection of Guilbeau Road and West Congress Street in Lafayette should be complete in less than two weeks.

The road work started on June 14 at the intersection of Guilbeau Road and West Congress Street and was anticipated to take three to four weeks, weather permitting.

The reason for the construction is to replace the old concrete in the middle of the intersection to make for a smoother ride for drivers.

KATC reached out to the City to get an update on the construction. They said based on the work left to be performed in the intersection, the contractor believes that he can get out of there in two weeks. Based on that commitment, the City prioritized the panels to be removed and replaced and will proceed with construction through July 23rd.

Officials say the road was more deteriorated than they thought. There was 50% more damaged area by the time the construction started.

Drivers are urged to use posted detour routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Comments / 0

