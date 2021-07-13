Guilbeau Road and West Congress Street construction update

The road construction at the intersection of Guilbeau Road and West Congress Street in Lafayette should be complete in less than two weeks.

The road work started on June 14 at the intersection of Guilbeau Road and West Congress Street and was anticipated to take three to four weeks, weather permitting.

The reason for the construction is to replace the old concrete in the middle of the intersection to make for a smoother ride for drivers.

KATC reached out to the City to get an update on the construction. They said based on the work left to be performed in the intersection, the contractor believes that he can get out of there in two weeks. Based on that commitment, the City prioritized the panels to be removed and replaced and will proceed with construction through July 23rd.

Officials say the road was more deteriorated than they thought. There was 50% more damaged area by the time the construction started.

Drivers are urged to use posted detour routes to avoid traffic congestion.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel