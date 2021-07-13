‘Not that cute’: employer mistakenly sends offensive email to job applicant

File this under: emails you should never send.

A Michigan woman claims the vice president of a local boutique sent her an email calling her “not that cute” after she applied for a job at the company.

In a viral TikTok video, Gracie Lorincz, a 21-year-old college graduate, applied to a position at Ava Lane Boutique in Auburn Hills. The video shows an email accidentally sent by Chuck DeGrendel, the company’s VP of operations, which was intended to be sent to his wife, Laura DeGrendel, the store’s owner.

“This girl is fresh out of college (Hope College) and not that cute,” Chuck DeGrendel wrote in the email. “She applied to the sales model position. Are you sure you want me to interview her?”

Lorincz’s video, which has more than 1.8 million views, features a screenshot of the email and was captioned: “:))))) feeling amazing.” It also includes her description of the events as they transpired.

Lorincz told Buzzfeed News that she wasn’t interested in creating backlash for the company, but wanted to “encourage women to stand up for themselves.”

After the video started making rounds, the company’s Google Play page was quickly barraged with one-star reviews with many defending Lorincz in the comments.

“Meh, clothes aren’t that cute,” said Melissa Foiles. “Sad that they put all that effort into it but then the true character came through and proved that inner ugly can ruin everything. Don’t waste your time.”

A statement was posted by Ava Lane Boutique on the company’s Facebook page, according to the Detroit News.

The statement, on behalf of DeGrendel, said he had removed himself from the hiring process and future hires will be handled by the company’s human resources.

He later went on Facebook to offer a live apology and explain his email, where he said he deserves the “blowback” from the email snafu.

“I reviewed the email, the application, downloaded the resume and I sent a reply back to Laura that said she was a recent college grad and I didn’t feel that she was that cute so I wasn’t sure if we wanted to proceed with an interview,” he said in tears. “I don’t know why I said that … it was very unprofessional and really not in line with my core values.”

Lorincz told Buzzfeed News that she has not heard from DeGrendel or the store about the job or the viral video.