Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

‘Not that cute’: employer mistakenly sends offensive email to job applicant

By Kyle Schnitzer
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQgjv_0avojA8j00

File this under: emails you should never send.

A Michigan woman claims the vice president of a local boutique sent her an email calling her “not that cute” after she applied for a job at the company.

In a viral TikTok video, Gracie Lorincz, a 21-year-old college graduate, applied to a position at Ava Lane Boutique in Auburn Hills. The video shows an email accidentally sent by Chuck DeGrendel, the company’s VP of operations, which was intended to be sent to his wife, Laura DeGrendel, the store’s owner.

“This girl is fresh out of college (Hope College) and not that cute,” Chuck DeGrendel wrote in the email. “She applied to the sales model position. Are you sure you want me to interview her?”

Lorincz’s video, which has more than 1.8 million views, features a screenshot of the email and was captioned: “:))))) feeling amazing.” It also includes her description of the events as they transpired.

Lorincz told Buzzfeed News that she wasn’t interested in creating backlash for the company, but wanted to “encourage women to stand up for themselves.”

After the video started making rounds, the company’s Google Play page was quickly barraged with one-star reviews with many defending Lorincz in the comments.

“Meh, clothes aren’t that cute,” said Melissa Foiles. “Sad that they put all that effort into it but then the true character came through and proved that inner ugly can ruin everything. Don’t waste your time.”

A statement was posted by Ava Lane Boutique on the company’s Facebook page, according to the Detroit News.

The statement, on behalf of DeGrendel, said he had removed himself from the hiring process and future hires will be handled by the company’s human resources.

He later went on Facebook to offer a live apology and explain his email, where he said he deserves the “blowback” from the email snafu.

“I reviewed the email, the application, downloaded the resume and I sent a reply back to Laura that said she was a recent college grad and I didn’t feel that she was that cute so I wasn’t sure if we wanted to proceed with an interview,” he said in tears. “I don’t know why I said that … it was very unprofessional and really not in line with my core values.”

Lorincz told Buzzfeed News that she has not heard from DeGrendel or the store about the job or the viral video.

Comments / 0

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ava Lane Boutique#Vp#Hope College#Buzzfeed News#Google Play#The Detroit News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Joe FrazierPosted by
Ladders

How systems thinking can simplify your life

Results, the long-lasting ones, need a solid foundation. Systems that deliver consistently are always better than short-term wins. In almost all areas of life, the temptation to jump to tactics, hacks and shortcuts is very high. Many people fall for it. They look for quick fixes for most problems and...
JobsPosted by
Ladders

There’s 1 phrase you should never include on a cover letter

This article was updated on July 14, 2021. If you’re applying for a new career, most employers will request a cover letter in addition to your resume. Since most hiring managers receive hundreds of job applications, you have a tiny window to make an impression. The truth is, most managers...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Job Applicant Accidentally Gets Email Calling Her “Not That Cute”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Everyone is talking about this: a boutique in Michigan is apologizing after accidentally emailing a job applicant and calling her “not that cute.” The applicant shared the email on her TikTok account and it’s been viewed more than one million times. The email read, “This girl is...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

9 apps caught stealing Facebook passwords – Delete them now

Android as an operating system is incredibly versatile. Since it is open-source software, it means that a lot of companies can develop apps for billions of users. It is a huge ecosystem that provides apps for almost anything. But just as there are millions of useful applications, some developers try...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

White TikTok influencers respond after being hit with online backlash for adopting Black child

A white couple on TikTok have hit back after facing criticism over the adoption of their Black son, Abriel.Steven and Ashley Evans, the couple who go by @happilyevansafterr on the platform, posted a video to address the negative comments they received from people.The Evans family documented their adoption journey with their son on the app, and commenters felt that they would not be the best parents for Abriel.Daily Mail notes that they adopted Abriel in 2019.“Being a white father to our adopted Black son, people often comment and tell us that we won’t be able to raise him to be a strong black man someday,”...
YogaPosted by
Upworthy

Man posts intriguing story of how the company he worked at for 14 years tried to frame him

A Reddit user recently took members of the Malicious Compliance forum on a rollercoaster ride of a story by sharing how he got the last laugh when his employer tried to fire him based on false accusations. In a post titled "Either be fired or accept a massive pay cut. Ok, I'll take the firing," the Redditor—who goes by the username nicklo2k—explained how his knowledge of the law and his rights helped him escape the trap laid out by his boss.
SoftwareBeta News

How to send large files by email

Businesses aspire to get past survival mode and shift into growth and innovation. So, it’s important to work through some of the process bottlenecks that happen on a regular basis to free up time to explore new concepts and strategies. Since a big part of growth is being able to...
ShoppingAOL Corp

Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love Amazon's No. 1 best-selling walking shoe — and it's just $28

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On your feet all day? Then you know the importance of investing in a pair of shoes that can handle the stress. While plenty of name brands claim they can support you on even your most intense days, they also come with equally intense price tags — and who wants to spend upwards of a hundred bucks on sneakers?
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Plane Passenger Was Awful & This Guy Did What We All Dream Of

There are lots of unofficial rules when it comes to flying, not just for passengers, but for airports and airlines, as well. Here are a bunch of them. One thing we didn’t include on that list is the issue of taking your shoes and socks off on a plane. That was on purpose. If you’re on a particularly long flight or are going to sleep on the plane, then sure, you might want to get yourself as comfortable as possible. That being said, your bare feet (or even sock-laden feet) should never, ever impinge on anyone else.

Comments / 0

Community Policy