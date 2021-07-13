The Magic Number of Pillows a Physical Therapist Says Will Eliminate Back, Neck, and Shoulder Pain While You Sleep

Do you suffer from chronic neck pain and headaches? Unfortunately, both of these are common issues. There are a number of different reasons you may be dealing with this type of pain. It may be the amount of time you spend sitting hunched over at your computer every day. It could be the yoga class you took that pinched your neck in the wrong way. It could be that you’re dehydrated. While all of the above are reasons your head and neck may be hurting, there is one that really takes the cake. And it is one that not many people consider. It is how you sleep, and more specifically, your sleeping position.