The Magic Number of Pillows a Physical Therapist Says Will Eliminate Back, Neck, and Shoulder Pain While You Sleep

By Brenna Holland
Well+Good
Well+Good
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anyone who has ever woken up to a stiff neck or sore shoulders is familiar with the common refrain, “you probably just slept wrong.” But what does that even mean? To find out, I spoke with Mark Huntsinger, PT, a physical therapist based in California, and he filled me in on the fact that the biggest culprit behind "sleeping wrong" is the number of pillows you use on a nightly basis.

