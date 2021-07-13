Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saugerties, NY

High Falutin: Notes from the Luxury Cannabis Event in Saugerties

By Jesse J. Smith
chronogram.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun is just starting to sink over the aggressively manicured grounds of Fortune Valley Manor in Saugerties. Outside an elegant mortise-and-tenon barn set in a bowl at the bottom of a steep, winding drive, couples are checking in, posing briefly for photographs on a patch of red carpet in front of a banner bearing the names of corporate sponsors. The smell of meat—Wagyu beef actually—charring on an unseen grill carries across the grounds on a light almost-summer breeze. It is an Event.

www.chronogram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugerties, NY
Government
Saugerties, NY
Health
State
California State
City
Saugerties, NY
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Chocolate Bars#Falcons#Herbn Couture#Juneteenth#The California Gold Rush#Etain#Ppsgcann#Athletes For Care#Cannabis Control Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Lifestyleentertainmentpaper.com

Presenting POTENT GOODS, A Luxury Cannabis and Lifestyle brand

Extravagance cannabis and way of life brand POTENT GOODS dispatches today. Made by prime supporter of Juicy Couture, Gela Nash-Taylor and child Travis Nash, the Hollywood-based brand is another development in cannabis. Propelled by California’s easygoing yet marvelous culture, POTENT GOODS offers a delicate slant towards happiness for the cannabis sweetheart and for those inquisitive.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Vail Daily

High Country: Cannabis-friendly weddings are trending

Believe it or not, I still have yet to attend an official cannabis wedding — one where the couple consciously plans their event to incorporate a different kind of flower into the celebration. I have, however, partaken in plenty of secret smoke sessions with fellow cannabis- friendly guests that usually involve sneaking off somewhere out of sight.
PharmaceuticalsGreenwichTime

Best Cannabis Products to Get High on the Go

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s 2021 Hot List, in the July/August issue of the magazine. Weed edibles are more popular than ever. That’s because they’ve overcome a notorious problem: When marijuana goes through the digestive process, it can be hard to tell how high you’ll get or how long that high might last. Thanks to advances in weed technology (and years of nanotechnology R&D), brands across the country are releasing products that offer targeted highs that come on quickly and wear off by the time you need to drive home. Here, five different types of new weed tech and how they aim to get you high.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Colorado StateHuffingtonPost

Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

Health officials in Colorado are asking people to take precautions after plague was detected in six counties, including where a 10-year-old girl recently died from causes associated with the infectious disease, which can turn serious if not immediately treated. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday...
Maine StatePosted by
Stephen L Dalton

Permanent Masks for Mainers?

CDC Vaccine Map for 21 July 2021.CDC - Fortune. Will masks become like the American Express card, "Don't leave home without it"? It’s starting to look as if it might. Many states in the US that had previously done away with masks in public and others that made it a personal choice will return to mandatory masks as the Delta variant takes its toll, sending emergency rooms into “standing room only” or take a number and wait institutes.
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics

Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state however, in this case it kind of applies because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in...although once that would happen, the harsh reality that even though it LOOKS as clear and blue as tropical waters, it certainly wouldn't feel that way. I'm not sure of the water temperature but I'm guessing it would be a good 30-40 degrees colder...but still gorgeous nonetheless.
Maryland Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

A Maryland widow put her million-dollar mansion on the market. Then sovereign citizens moved in.

Valued at $1.5 million, the Falls Road home has it all. Hidden among trees on 2 acres with an elegant outdoor terrace overlooking lush green forest, the 2½-story mansion boasts a stone fireplace and vaulted wood-beam ceilings, six bedrooms and five bathrooms, a deluxe butler’s pantry and indoor pizza oven and large windows across the walls of the 10,000-square-foot space. There’s even a treehouse with a wraparound porch.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Woman who jumped with dog from NYC high-rise identified

The woman who jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise with her dog in hand has been identified as Linda Holston, a recent transplant to the Big Apple. Holston, 60, moved to Manhattan in 2017 from New Mexico, where she acted in community theater. In New York, she studied acting at the William Esper Studio, completing the program in 2019, according to an online profile on Backstage.com.
Las Vegas Sun

RV industry in Las Vegas booms as prospective buyers look to get away

Las Vegas’ Findlay RV usually has about 120 recreational vehicles on its lot at any given time during the summer. These days, that same lot houses fewer than 40, according to Findlay RV general manager Reuben Figueroa. It’s a similar story at other RVs dealers across the nation. “Business has...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Luxury Hotels Are Building Hundreds of New High-end Vacation Homes

When the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami opens in a 100-story tower on Biscayne Bay sometime in the mid 2020s, it'll be one of the tallest hotels in the United States. The downtown skyscraper will turn heads for another reason, too: around 60 percent of the hotel will be private residences that each start at $1 million. That's quite a hotel bill, even for a Waldorf Astoria.
Drinksgoldrushcam.com

Wine Institute Announces California Wine Sales Hit $40 Billion in 2020, Despite Pandemic

July 26, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO – California wineries experienced an increase in sales by volume in 2020, with 240.3 million cases shipped within the United States, up 1% from the previous year, totaling an estimated retail value of $40 billion. California wine sales to all markets, including shipments to the U.S. and export markets, were 279.2 million cases in 2020, up 2% by volume from 2019, according to wine industry expert Jon Moramarco of bw166 and Gomberg, Fredrikson & Associates.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...

Comments / 0

Community Policy