High Falutin: Notes from the Luxury Cannabis Event in Saugerties

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s 2021 Hot List, in the July/August issue of the magazine. Weed edibles are more popular than ever. That’s because they’ve overcome a notorious problem: When marijuana goes through the digestive process, it can be hard to tell how high you’ll get or how long that high might last. Thanks to advances in weed technology (and years of nanotechnology R&D), brands across the country are releasing products that offer targeted highs that come on quickly and wear off by the time you need to drive home. Here, five different types of new weed tech and how they aim to get you high.