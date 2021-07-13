Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Crash closes Highway 94 at Marksheffel Road

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 11 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cimarron Hills Fire Department is at the scene of a crash that shut down Highway 94.

According to CHFD, Highway 94 is closed at Marksheffel Road due to a rollover accident. Crews say there is one trapped person.

Reports of the closure came just before 2 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story, no word on when that area might open back up.

The post Crash closes Highway 94 at Marksheffel Road appeared first on KRDO .

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

