Crash closes Highway 94 at Marksheffel Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cimarron Hills Fire Department is at the scene of a crash that shut down Highway 94.

According to CHFD, Highway 94 is closed at Marksheffel Road due to a rollover accident. Crews say there is one trapped person.

Reports of the closure came just before 2 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story, no word on when that area might open back up.

