Remember the Harley-Davison LiveWire electric motorcycle? Launched back in 2019, the LiveWire failed to sell because of its steep pricing and dismal range. Well, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer is giving it a second chance by launching an updated version. However, the muscular electric motorcycle isn’t a Harley anymore. Harley-Davidson recently spun off its electric motorcycle division into its own brand, dubbed LiveWire. And, the updated electric motorcycle is the brand’s first product and has been rebadged as LiveWire One.