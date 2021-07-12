OMG! Boohoo Just Launched a Recycled Summer Collection & We Can't Wait to Wear These 6 Pieces

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Vintage furniture shopping is one of those things that sounds great until you get down to the nitty gritty of it. At first, you think you’ve found the perfect dresser, but you take a closer look and realize one of the drawers is jammed forever. Maybe you’ve found a great cozy chair but don’t want to deal with reupholstering it. Or, you’ve discovered your dream rug, but it has that, um, vintage smell, to put it politely. Ruggable can help with the last one. The brand behind some of our favorite washable rugs just launched The New Vintage Collection, a capsule of 14 rugs that combine all the things that make vintage amazing, sans any drawbacks — we’re talking traditional motifs and old-world elegance that is actually brand new, but chic and timeless. Even better, just like the rest of Ruggable’s offerings, they’re machine washable, which is the most modern touch of all —you have the luxury of owning vintage looks without having to worry about keeping them clean! Below are a few pieces to snatch up now, but they’ll never go out of style.