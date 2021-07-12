OMG! Boohoo Just Launched a Recycled Summer Collection & We Can't Wait to Wear These 6 Pieces
Between sustainable grocery, beauty and home shopping, people are seriously becoming more environmentally conscious. So, of course, it's no surprise that sustainable fashion is one of the biggest clothing trends right now, especially as more and more retailers are launching planet-friendly collections. Boohoo, one of our fave affordable and stylish brands, just joined that list of retailers that are beginning their journey to becoming more eco-friendly by dropping a *95* percent recycled collection (and BTW, this is huge).www.purewow.com
