Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Roof damaged in Borderland storm? Here’s what you need to know to protect your home

By JC Navarrete
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DaBq_0avoheLz00

EL PASO, Texas -- Much of the Borderland was hit hard and fast by a severe storm on Sunday nigh. Hurricane force winds were reported in some areas, as well as hail and heavy rain. The result now is, down trees and leaky roofs across the region.

“Get somebody professional to check it out, maybe you got water damage. Maybe you got hit, so you just want to know and attend to it," Gabriel Portillo, a contractor with Lonestar Contractors, told ABC-7.

Experts say a leak may not be obvious right away, it may take additional rains to be noticed. If the water makes its way into your home, you need to give it immediate attention - both inside and outside.

“Dry the places - if you want to get on your roof and there is something obvious. Make sure you lay something up, maybe put a couple bricks to hold the tarp down - but do not puncture your roof: Do not drill or nail anything until a professional checks it out," Portillo said.

Not sure if you've been hit by hail? Check your roof's vent pipes, as well as your air conditioning units. If hail made its way through they will be dented. The biggest advice professionals give is to get your roof checked and maintained often, every two years will do the trick.

"You need to give maintenance to your roof the way you would your car, at least every couple years to keep your roof intact," Portillo advised.

The post Roof damaged in Borderland storm? Here’s what you need to know to protect your home appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Borderland#Extreme Weather#Lonestar Contractors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

3,000 including ABC-7 lose power during storms

EL PASO, Texas — Around 3,000 El Paso Electric customers lost power Friday evening amidst severe thunderstorms rolling through the region. ABC-7’s studios in west El Paso were among those business and homes that lost power. As a result, KVIA was off the air for time until a backup generator could kick-in. The scattered power The post 3,000 including ABC-7 lose power during storms appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

4,000 including ABC-7 lose power in storms; Las Cruces hard hit

EL PASO, Texas — Around 4,000 El Paso Electric customers lost power Friday evening amidst severe thunderstorms rolling through the region. ABC-7’s studios in west El Paso were among those business and homes that lost power. As a result, KVIA was off the air for time on Friday night until a backup generator could kick-in; The post 4,000 including ABC-7 lose power in storms; Las Cruces hard hit appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Storm caused drains to overflow, flooding Lower Valley homes

EL PASO, Texas -- Destruction and debris have been scattered across El Paso since monsoon season began, but it’s not just streets that are seeing damage, houses are also feeling the impact of the storms. One home in the Lower Valley was flooded by the torrential rain, consumed with 1 to 2 inches of water. The post Storm caused drains to overflow, flooding Lower Valley homes appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

East El Paso streets still flooded as storm damage is assessed

EL PASO, Texas -- As east El Paso residents on Monday assessed the damage from Sunday's powerful storms, city transportation officials said some several streets remained flooded and impassable. City of El Paso Streets and Maintenance Department crews were pumping water from a number of flooded roadways and removing debris that washed up onto streets. The post East El Paso streets still flooded as storm damage is assessed appeared first on KVIA.
Vado, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Southern New Mexico homeowners, farmers struggle with hail damage

VADO, New Mexico -- This past weekend's hail storm caused quite a bit of damage for both homeowners in the southern New Mexico community of Vado as well as farmers in the La Mesa area, and they've found themselves struggling in the aftermath. Vado resident Shannon Entringer told ABC-7 the hail broke windows in her The post Southern New Mexico homeowners, farmers struggle with hail damage appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Mudslides on Organ Mountains left drivers stuck for hours

SAN AUGUSTINE PASS, New Mexico - Marina Gandara and her son Jacob had already spent 16 hours on the road home to Las Cruces when they encountered "mud rivers" running through Organ Mountains on Sunday night. "We got probably halfway up when there were these "mud rivers," recalled Gandara. "We did not know this at The post Mudslides on Organ Mountains left drivers stuck for hours appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy