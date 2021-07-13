Roof damaged in Borderland storm? Here’s what you need to know to protect your home

EL PASO, Texas -- Much of the Borderland was hit hard and fast by a severe storm on Sunday nigh. Hurricane force winds were reported in some areas, as well as hail and heavy rain. The result now is, down trees and leaky roofs across the region.

“Get somebody professional to check it out, maybe you got water damage. Maybe you got hit, so you just want to know and attend to it," Gabriel Portillo, a contractor with Lonestar Contractors, told ABC-7.

Experts say a leak may not be obvious right away, it may take additional rains to be noticed. If the water makes its way into your home, you need to give it immediate attention - both inside and outside.

“Dry the places - if you want to get on your roof and there is something obvious. Make sure you lay something up, maybe put a couple bricks to hold the tarp down - but do not puncture your roof: Do not drill or nail anything until a professional checks it out," Portillo said.

Not sure if you've been hit by hail? Check your roof's vent pipes, as well as your air conditioning units. If hail made its way through they will be dented. The biggest advice professionals give is to get your roof checked and maintained often, every two years will do the trick.

"You need to give maintenance to your roof the way you would your car, at least every couple years to keep your roof intact," Portillo advised.

