DuckDuckGo today announced its Email Protection service, which aims to protect email privacy without requiring users to switch email providers. “70 percent of emails contain trackers that can detect when you’ve opened a message, where you were when you opened it, and what device you were using,” a new post to the DuckDuckGo blog reads. “If that isn’t creepy enough, this email data can be used to profile you, including to target you with ads, and influence the content you see online. Ever open an email and see a related ad about it soon thereafter? Yup, blame email trackers. This data about you is also usually sent directly to third parties, most likely without your consent.”