Irving, TX

Residents Reminded to Fight the Bite with the Four Ds

Irving, Texas
 14 days ago
The City of Irving takes mosquito control very seriously. Trapping continues across the city’s 57 trap and spray locations. If any traps test positive, Irving’s vector control technicians will spray the surrounding area at night.

The city’s mosquito control staff works along with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department to conduct surveillance and testing year-round of the mosquito population for diseases.

Self-protection is the best method to fight the bite, so be sure to follow the four Ds:

  • Dusk and Dawn – When mosquitoes are most active.
  • Drain – Eliminate standing water, such as in flower pots, rain gutters, etc.
  • DEET – Make sure insect repellent contains this ingredient. DEET has been tested and approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
  • Dress – Wear long sleeves, pants, shoes and socks when outside.

Share this information with family members and neighbors. The best way to stay safe is to take precaution. Visit IrvingFightsTheBite.org for more information.

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

