Residents Reminded to Fight the Bite with the Four Ds

The City of Irving takes mosquito control very seriously. Trapping continues across the city’s 57 trap and spray locations. If any traps test positive, Irving’s vector control technicians will spray the surrounding area at night.

The city’s mosquito control staff works along with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department to conduct surveillance and testing year-round of the mosquito population for diseases.

Self-protection is the best method to fight the bite, so be sure to follow the four Ds:

Dusk and Dawn – When mosquitoes are most active.

Drain – Eliminate standing water, such as in flower pots, rain gutters, etc.

DEET – Make sure insect repellent contains this ingredient. DEET has been tested and approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Dress – Wear long sleeves, pants, shoes and socks when outside.

Share this information with family members and neighbors. The best way to stay safe is to take precaution. Visit IrvingFightsTheBite.org for more information.