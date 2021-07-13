Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Who is radio host Larry Elder?

By Jennifer Roback
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 11 days ago

LARRY Elder has been on-air since 1993.

The Los Angeles native Larry Elder, 69, is the host of his own show, The Larry Edler Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vymJy_0avohBx200
Larry Elder is the host of The Larry Elder Show Credit: AP

Who is radio host Larry Elder?

Elder is an American conservative talk radio host, author, attorney, and documentary filmmaker.

He got his start in radio back on Los Angeles radio station KABC in 1993, where The Larry Edler show began. The show stayed on-air until 2008 and came back from 2010-2014.

Elder got his law degree from the University of Michigan Law school and practiced law for a few years before being discovered by SRN host Dennis Prage who recommended him to George Green, KABC's General Manager as a host.

Throughout his career he has also published five books, including, The Ten Things You Can't Say In America, Double Standards: The Selective Outrage of the Left, and Drear Father, Dear Son: Two Lives... Eight Hours.

Did Larry Elder enter California's recall election?

On Monday July 12, 2021, Elder announced that he has entered California's recall election scheduled for September 14, 2021.

"I think this is a race between Gavin Newsom and me. I don’t think about the other candidates," he told AP News.

Elder argues that his name recognition and popularity will set him apart from the other candidates.

Elder revealed that he entered his first political campaign after seeing California’s out-of-control homeless crisis, spiking crime rates, looming water and power shortages and coronavirus lockdowns.

A recall election is "held for the purpose of allowing the voters of a jurisdiction to decide whether an elected official shall be removed from office."

This election is one of six efforts to try and remove Governor Newsom from office.

The upcoming election will be the fourth gubernatorial recall election ever held in the United States.

"I have common sense. I have good judgment. I’m born and raised here. I think I understand the state," Elder continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccv7Q_0avohBx200
Larry Elder announced he was running for governor in California's recall election Credit: AP

What is Larry Elder's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elder has an estimated net worth of $16million.

Known as "Sage of South Central," Elder comes from his successful broadcasting career as his show streams nationwide to more than 300 stations.

In 2015, he also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Is Larry Elder married?

While Elder keeps a low profile when it comes to her personal life, he is currently married to Alexandra Datig.

The couple were friends for many years before starting a relationship and tying the knot in 2014.

Datig, 51, has been seen on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show and has also appeared in the History Channel documentary, Marijuana: A Chronic History.

There is no information available on if Elder has any children.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
227K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Host#Radio Station#Race#American#Kabc#Srn#Drear Father#Ap News#Celebrity Net Worth#History Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Video of Mel Gibson Saluting Donald Trump Viewed Over 500,000 Times

A viral video is making the rounds that shows actor Mel Gibson apparently saluting Donald Trump at the star-studded UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer on July 10. The video, originally posted by conservative outlet The Columbia Bugle on Twitter, shows the controversial actor and director gesturing...
U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Damning CNN Supercut Reveals Who Tucker Carlson Really Sounds Like Now

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is starting to sound a lot like right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. CNN on Sunday played a supercut of Carlson’s rhetoric matching that of the Infowars host — Both think the government is spying on them, both have pushed conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccines, and both have claimed the FBI was behind the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by pro-Trump insurrectionists.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says congresswoman and registered nurse Cori Bush is ‘too stupid’ to hold a real job

Tucker Carlson has sparked criticism after he claimed that congresswoman Cori Bush, who formerly worked as a registered nurse, was “too stupid” to hold a real job.The attack came on Mr Carlson’s Fox News show on Tuesday following the Fourth of July celebrations.On the holiday, Ms Bush, a Black representative for Missouri, tweeted that, “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people.”She added: “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”The statement instantly sparked backlash from conservative politicians and commentators, like...
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Fox News Show Drew Big Ratings Tuesday with Network Star Guest Host

Fox News Primetime, the network’s 7 p.m. show that launched earlier this year and has since been hosted by a rotating slate of familiar faces, notched a major victory Tuesday, getting enough viewers to be one of the top five most-watched shows on cable news in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What did Indian Red Boy allegedly say about Nipsey Hussle?

DECEASED rapper Indian Red Boy allegedly disrespected the late rapper Nipsey Hussle prior to his death. Nipsey was murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Central, Los Angeles, in March 2019. What did Indian Red Boy allegedly say about Nipsey Hussle?. Indian Red Boy, whose real name is Zerail...

Comments / 0

Community Policy