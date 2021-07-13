Metrolink Antelope Valley Line To Partially Close On Weekends Throughout July, August
Parts of the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line are scheduled to be closed on select weekends through July and August, resulting in delays. The section of the Antelope Valley Line which runs between Lancaster and Newhall is set to be closed for maintenance during those weekends, with a slower alternate bus service provided to commuters with Metrolink tickets at no additional charge.www.hometownstation.com
Comments / 0