Santa Clarita, CA

Metrolink Antelope Valley Line To Partially Close On Weekends Throughout July, August

By KHTS News Release
Santa Clarita Radio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParts of the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line are scheduled to be closed on select weekends through July and August, resulting in delays. The section of the Antelope Valley Line which runs between Lancaster and Newhall is set to be closed for maintenance during those weekends, with a slower alternate bus service provided to commuters with Metrolink tickets at no additional charge.

