Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

After Over 20 Pedestrian Deaths – MnDOT Launches New Walk Safely Campaign

By Luke Lonien
Posted by 
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It has been a deadly year on Minnesota roads, and that is not just for those traveling in vehicles. So far in 2021, 24 people have died while walking on Minnesota roads, and another 224 people have lost their lives in vehicle crashes. In an effort to reduce fatalities among people walking and improving safety for all travelers, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has launched a new statewide pedestrian safety campaign.

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
389
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Cars
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Rochester, MN
Government
Rochester, MN
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedestrian Crossing#Mndot#Common Sense#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Red Wing, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Driver of 3-Wheel Motorcycle Critically Injured in Red Wing Crash

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a 3-wheel motorcycle in Red Wing left a 66-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Michael Wallace of Mendota Heights was transported to St. Marys Hospital with severe injuries following the crash Saturday afternoon. The report on the crash says Wallace was traveling south driving a Can-Am Spyder Roadster when he collided with a southbound motorcycle on Highway 61 on the east side of Red Wing around 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota StatePosted by
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Trooper Injured in Crash

Sandstone, MN (KROC-AM News) - A State Trooper was among the two people hurt in a traffic crash Friday morning in northeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Trooper Michael Hagen of Duluth was attempting to make a left turn onto an entrance ramp to northbound I-35 when his State Patrol SUV collided with a pickup traveling in the opposite direction. The 53-year-old Trooper and the driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Ambur Cady of Hinckley, were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Busy Highway-52 On-Ramp in Rochester Will Be Closed Tuesday

Here's a head's up that one of Rochester's busiest on-ramps onto Highway-52 north will be closed Tuesday, July 20th. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding drivers in Rochester about a Highway-52 on-ramp closure Tuesday (7/20) that could add more time to your commute. And if you're like me, you need all the time you can get in the morning when you're heading to work!
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Two Hurt In Rural Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash

Dover, MN (KROC AM News) - A motorcycle crash in rural Olmsted County injured two people. The sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Cole McGuire of Chatfield lost control of his motorcycle and crashed south of Dover around 10:30 pm Sunday. A passenger - 29-year-old Kristin Winkels of Chatfield - suffered head...
Rochester, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Two Significant Detours in Olmsted County To Begin Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two significant detours for rural Olmsted County road projects are scheduled to begin Monday. The section of County Rd 4 between the west side of Rochester to near the south entrance to Oxbow Park (Valleyhigh Rd NW, between 300’ east of CSAH 5 to CR 158) will be closed for the rehab project through mid-November.
Elgin, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Deadly Helicopter Crash Near Elgin

Elgin, MN (KROC AM News) - The pilot of a helicopter was killed Monday when it crashed near Elgin. The Wabasha County Sheriff's office says it received a 911 call about the crash at 3:50 pm. The crash occurred in a field near 75th St, southeast of Elgin. Chief Deputy...
Minnesota StatePosted by
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Has Reached Major Drought Threshold

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Most of Minnesota has experienced a very dry late spring/early summer and a state agency has just announced a significant milestone has been reached. The Minnesota DNR has declared the state is now in a drought warning phase. According to the DNR, “The warning...
Minnesota StatePosted by
1520 The Ticket

Three Vehicle Crash In Rural Olmsted County

Marion, MN (KROC AM News) - Only one person was hurt in a crash in rural Olmsted County Thursday involving three vehicles. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck, an SUV, and a car were southbound on Highway 52 when they collided. The truck was driven by an unidentified...
Minnesota StatePosted by
1520 The Ticket

More Wildfire Smoke Moves Into Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Weather conditions are expected to bring distant wildfire smoke to southeast Minnesota through Monday - or longer. The National Weather Service says the smoke is primarily coming from fires in Canada and western US states. West/northwest winds are expected the next few days which...
Zumbrota, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Highway 52 Reconstruction Project Scheduled to Begin Today

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Weather permitting, construction work is scheduled to begin today on what will be a three-year project to upgrade a portion of Highway 52 in southeastern Minnesota. The overall project, which is scheduled to run into 2023, calls for reconstructing southbound Highway 52 between Zumbrota and...
Rochester, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Woman Severely Injured in Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash

Theilman, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was severely injured in a motorcycle crash last night and the State Patrol is indicating alcohol was involved. The State Patrol says 29-year-old Jami Arrabal was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by 42-year-old James Kent Johnson of Eyota. He was driving west on Highway 60 when the motorcycle left the road and crashed into a guardrail in Wabasha County. The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. in an area north of Theilman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy