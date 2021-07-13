2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

The 2020 New England Patriots seemed to offer a preview of what the Saints are going through this season. The first year without their Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was rocky to say the least, as new QB Cam Newton struggled coming back from injury and the defense was heavily impacted by Covid opt-outs. The Saints likely will not have to worry about the later this season, but the first year since 2005 with uncertainty at QB for New Orleans hopefully will go better than the Patriots season in 2020.