Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

buffalonynews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaints will face division rival Panthers in Week 2 and Week 17 New Orleans Saints. The New Orleans Saints will open the 2021 road slate at the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, while hosting their division rival in Week 17. In 2020, New Orleans swept Carolina for the second consecutive season and for the third time in four seasons, a 27-24 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 25 and a 33-7 victory to close out the regular season on Jan. 3, 2021. This offseason, Carolina acquired quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets after trading former Saint Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Jets#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Carolina Panthers#Nfc South#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

New Orleans Saints DT David Onyemata suspended six games

An already thin New Orleans Saints defensive line has taken a huge blow. Rising star DT David Onyemata has been suspended without pay for the first six (6) games of the 2021 regular season. He announced on Instagram that he tested positive for a banned substance. He said he and others are “currently in the process of testing the supplements” he was taking. An appeal could be coming from Onyemata soon but regardless the Saints will be down their best defensive tackle for some time to start the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New Orleans Saints training camp wide receiver depth chart

The New Orleans Saints could use some help in this unit. With trade rumors circling around Jamison Crowder and Sterling Shepard, the Saints still have time to find a quality pass-target if they so choose. That’s not to say Michael Thomas isn’t quality – he’s absolutely untouchable, a golden god with silky smooth hands and a bullet of a body that can run the pigskin up and down the field. But the Saints will need more than Thomas to have a successful season.
NFLneworleanssaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

D.J. Williams, a former college quarterback, enters his third season with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant, after helping the coaching staff during 2017 training camp and both the club's coaches and football operations in 2018. Williams graduated from Grambling State in 2015, where he played quarterback for...
NFLYardbarker

2021 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Schedule Released

The New Orleans Saints announced their 2021 Saints Training Camp schedule. Camp opens on July 27 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, LA. Fans will have the opportunity to view the Black and Gold on Friday, July 30 at 9:30 AM. The Saints will open seven practices for the public this season after the 2020 camp shut last season due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.
NFLchatsports.com

An early look at the Saints 2021 opponents: New England Patriots

The 2020 New England Patriots seemed to offer a preview of what the Saints are going through this season. The first year without their Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was rocky to say the least, as new QB Cam Newton struggled coming back from injury and the defense was heavily impacted by Covid opt-outs. The Saints likely will not have to worry about the later this season, but the first year since 2005 with uncertainty at QB for New Orleans hopefully will go better than the Patriots season in 2020.
NFLwolfsports.com

2021 Team Fantasy Preview: New Orleans Saints

For full player rankings (redraft/dynasty), eight different printable cheat sheets, our 2021 draft guide (also can be purchased separately on Amazon), season projections, a direct line for counsel, and much more, join Fantasy Consigliere using promo code JOINTHEPACK. Player Outlooks (2021) QB Jameis Winston: New Orleans seems to have the...
NFLPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Was Richard Sherman About To Sign With The New Orleans Saints?

NFL star defenseman, Richard Sherman, was booked into jail today on a burglary domestic violence charge. As recently as yesterday, there was a report that Sherman and the New Orleans Saints have had multiple contract discussions and his landing there was still, "a real possibility". UPDATE: @AdamSchefter has reported that...
NFLallfans.co

The Chris and Joe Show – Previewing the New Orleans Saints

Here on the Chris and Joe Show, we’ve been working our way through the New York Giants 2021 opponents. This week we’re previewing the New Orleans Saints, a team who could be one of the most intriguing teams in the NFC this year. Driving the drama surrounding the 2021 Saints is the retirement of long-time franchise QB Drew Brees. Likewise, the Saints were forced to part ways with a number of important contributors from their recent seasons.
NFLchatsports.com

Saints: 4 remaining free agents with connections to New Orleans

Kwon Alexander, New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) The New Orleans Saints deserve a pat on the back for getting things done this offseason. Except for figuring out that cornerback situation. Please look into that, Sean Payton. Soon. But in everything else, they re-structured contracts to fit their...
NFLchatsports.com

New Orleans Saints: 4 position battles to watch in training camp

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive players react after recovering a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. Training camp begins on July 27 for the New Orleans Saints and there are plenty of storylines...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 quarterbacks the Panthers could sign for camp competition

Which quarterbacks could the Carolina Panthers potentially target for some additional training camp competition in the coming weeks?. There is no disputing the Carolina Panthers are moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starter in 2021. A bold trade to acquire the quarterback from the New York Jets comes with feast or famine potential, so the fate of the new campaign ultimately comes to whether the former first-round pick can finally start realizing his potential.
NFLwhodatdish.com

Where do the New Orleans Saints QBs rank in the league?

No one knows who’s going to start as quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. Not even Bruce Gradkowski. In the latest league QB rankings, Gradkowski of PFF listed both Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston as 24th overall in quarterback projections for next season. Gradkowski didn’t choose one over the other or even bother to speculate who might get the starting job. He simply listed the pros and cons of each signal-caller which, if you’ve been following any Saints news at all, have been hashed and rehashed again and again.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Pierre St-Jean

Joel Thomas, the New Orleans Saints running backs coach

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Showing success during his tenure, Joel Thomas has been the New Orleans Saints' running back coach for seven seasons. Thomas graduated from the University of Idaho in 1998, where he served as a running back and was a two-time, first-team All-Big West selection and conference Player of the Year as a senior.
NFLchatsports.com

New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara named #2 running back by ESPN

With changes on the way at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, the team’s offense tends to garner more questions than praise. Despite the uncertainty that may shroud the unit nationally for now, one position group that is not often questioned is running back. Lead by Alvin Kamara along with...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 big fears for Carolina Panthers fans during 2021 season

What are some big fears within the Carolina Panthers’ loyal fanbase ahead of the 2021 season?. Things appear to be on a knife-edge for the Carolina Panthers and their chances next season. They do have an abundance of talent on both sides of the ball. But considering what the team’s fanbase has gone through over the last two years, they have every right to feel a little concerned about their aspirations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy