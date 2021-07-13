2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers
Saints will face division rival Panthers in Week 2 and Week 17 New Orleans Saints. The New Orleans Saints will open the 2021 road slate at the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, while hosting their division rival in Week 17. In 2020, New Orleans swept Carolina for the second consecutive season and for the third time in four seasons, a 27-24 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 25 and a 33-7 victory to close out the regular season on Jan. 3, 2021. This offseason, Carolina acquired quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets after trading former Saint Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos.www.buffalonynews.net
Comments / 0