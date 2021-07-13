Alucio™ Poised to Capitalize on the Shift to Hybrid Engagement Between Life Science Companies and Healthcare Professionals
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. As in other industries, digital interactions skyrocketed in the life science space over the past year as virtual meetings between field medical staff and healthcare professionals (HCPs) became standard business practice. In fact, prior to the pandemic, 64% of meetings with pharma representatives were held in person. During the pandemic, this shifted to 65% of meetings being held virtually, consistent across therapeutic areas. 1.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0