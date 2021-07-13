Alucio™ Poised to Capitalize on the Shift to Hybrid Engagement Between Life Science Companies and Healthcare Professionals

Why do data science projects fail more often than succeed?. The term ‘Data scientist’ was nonexistent when I started my journey in Data analytics space but now it is so called the ‘sexiest job after the decade’: probably after space crews in SpaceX and Virgin Galactic! Data has always fascinated me and I am sure it will continue to do so for many years to come. Throughout this journey I have seen many projects flying off as well as falling apart at various stages. VentureBeat’s quote of 2019, still stays true: ‘87% of data science projects never make it to production’, and there are several reasons which need serious intervention and fixes, to improve this number.