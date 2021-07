First responders to visit block parties & cookouts for National Night Out Aug. 3. On Tuesday, August 3rd between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., the Juneau Police Department will be participating in the annual National Night Out (NNO), a unique community-oriented celebration which aims at crime and drug awareness and prevention. National Night Out also gives citizens the opportunity to interact with their neighbors, as well as local first responders. While the traditional “lights on” and front porch vigils remain a part of NNO, activities have expanded considerably over the years. It is hoped that the citizens of Juneau will coordinate block parties, cookouts, and neighborhood walks.