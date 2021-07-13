How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About Instagram Food Pics

Enjoy some street food after the movie.Yeh Xingong/Unsplash. Anthony Bourdain was always about the journey. The experience between start and finish. What happens during the journey from departure to arrival. Some refer to him as a celebrity chef. That’s not true. He would have been the first to refute himself as a celebrity chef. While he rose to fame following the release of his book, “Kitchen Confidential,” in which he detailed everything from his early experiences in the kitchen and what kinds of cooking utensils to buy, to the importance of never ordering fish from a restaurant on Mondays, his celebrity rarely status never occurred as a chief. More explorer than restaurant owner, more poet than menu creator, the man presented the world on his numerous travel shows in an unapologetic style. And it’s what drew people to him. Because he didn’t mince words, and yet the words he did use were elegantly tailored together. All of this comes together in a celebration of the man’s life, which will be presented at The Loft Cinema here in Tucson on July 23 and 24.