Raleigh, NC

Brooks Bell Study Reveals There Is No "One-Size-Fits-All" Approach to Consumer Experience in a Post-Covid World

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Brooks Bell, the technology-enabled firm dedicated to helping global brands build remarkable customer experiences through conversion rate optimization and personalization, today released its latest research-driven report, “New Normals in Retail, Travel and Financial Services: Consumer Sentiment Beyond 2020.” This report provides business decision makers with data-driven insights necessary to inform experimentation and personalization efforts that lead to satisfying customer experiences in this new era of commerce.

