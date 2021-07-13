Brooks Bell Study Reveals There Is No "One-Size-Fits-All" Approach to Consumer Experience in a Post-Covid World
RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Brooks Bell, the technology-enabled firm dedicated to helping global brands build remarkable customer experiences through conversion rate optimization and personalization, today released its latest research-driven report, “New Normals in Retail, Travel and Financial Services: Consumer Sentiment Beyond 2020.” This report provides business decision makers with data-driven insights necessary to inform experimentation and personalization efforts that lead to satisfying customer experiences in this new era of commerce.www.mysanantonio.com
