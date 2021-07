At a meeting in Naples, the G20 ministers for the environment, climate and energy were unable to agree on more ambitious climate targets. According to the Italian Minister Roberto Cingolani, the joint final declaration does not include a commitment to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees by 2030. He said on Friday evening that several countries had refused to do so. However, the group again committed to the Paris Climate Agreement. The common goal is to keep global warming well below 2 degrees and to continue efforts to reduce it to 1.5 degrees.