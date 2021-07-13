Cancel
AngloGold seeks to buy rest of Corvus to drive US projects

buffalonynews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngloGold Ashanti is seeking to consolidate its investment in Canadian exploration company Corvus Gold in a $370 million cash deal to develop deposits in Nevada. The world's No. 3 gold miner agreed to pay C$4 a share to buy stock it doesn't already own in Corvus, which is searching for gold in Nevada. The offer represents a 23% premium to Monday's closing price for the Vancouver-based explorer. AngloGold, which already owns 19.5% of Corvus, is pursuing the takeover as part of its strategy to grow reserves and build low-cost production, the Johannesburg-based firm said Tuesday in a statement.

