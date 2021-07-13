AngloGold seeks to buy rest of Corvus to drive US projects

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company") (NYSE: AU) is pleased to announce that a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Corvus Gold Inc. ("Corvus") (NASDAQ: KOR) under which its direct wholly owned subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc ("AGAH"), would be willing to acquire for cash all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Corvus ("Corvus share(s)") which the Company does not already beneficially own (the "Proposed Transaction").