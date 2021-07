The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new business opening in Foley with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Gulf Coast Weightloss & Wellness, LLC provides medical weight loss services to their patients with a comprehensive approach to helping each patient reach their goals. “Choose to feel better than ever. We would love to be there for you every step of the way.” Visit gcweightloss.org or call 251-923-9996 to find out more about what Gulf Coast Weightloss & Wellness can do for you. SBCC Directory: http://bit.ly/sbccDIR; Facebook @GulfCoastWeightlossAndWellness.