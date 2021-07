Funding Earmarked for Software Development, Talent, New AI Features to Keep Pace with Client Growth. Retail investor engagement, marketing and stock perks startup TiiCKER announced the closing of $2 million in pre-seed funding from a group of venture capital and high net worth investors, including Red Cedar Ventures and several YPO (Young Presidents’ Organization) members interested in backing one of their own. Investor relations and consumer marketing veteran Jeff Lambert (Tii: JEFE) founded TiiCKER in 2019, inspired by his YPO Forum-mates, as a solution to public companies’ inability to connect with a massive and loyal affinity group – consumer shareholders – that was previously impossible to access.