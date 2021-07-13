Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Co. Hires Stephanie M. Mercado, Esq., as Project Director, Expanding its Midwestern Operations
PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Co. (BLS & Co.) announced today that the firm has hired Stephanie M. Mercado, Esq., as its newest Project Director. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Mercado’s 16-year career includes serving as partner and economic development attorney for Kohrman Jackson Krantz LLP, senior director for Team Northeast Ohio, Commissioner of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, and executive director of the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development.www.mysanantonio.com
