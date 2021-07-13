Cancel
Drink Miura Raises $13,000 From Clearco's ClearAngel Program

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlash-chilled coffee will be easier and more environmentally friendly with latest investment. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced support of Drink Miura, a provider of premium flash-chilled coffee crafted with precision, tradition and quality ingredients, via its ClearAngel program. ClearAngel’s automated angel investments provides early-stage founders access to revenue-share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco’s extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.

Michele Romanow
