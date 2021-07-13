Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

ROOMDEX, A Hotel Upsell Innovator, Partners With Mint House at 70 Pine

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is happy to announce that Mint House at 70 Pine has activated ROOMDEX’s Upgrade Optimizer software. Housed in an Art Deco landmark building in the heart of New York City’s Financial District, Mint House at 70 Pine is the flagship property of Mint House, a new tech-enabled hotel brand offering expansive apartment-style accommodations with full kitchens and living spaces that allow travelers to enjoy the classic comfort of home and the modern luxury of a hotel. Mint House at 70 Pine was recently awarded “Best Hotel in the U.S.” by TripAdvisor.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Art Deco#Luxury Hotel#Hotel Room#Prweb#Mint House#Co Founder#Oracle Hospitality#Nor1#Pms#Bi#Minoan#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Software
Related
IndustryPosted by
Bisnow

Boutique Properties Stand To Bounce Back Best Of All In Hotel Sector

In the decade or so before the coronavirus pandemic, boutique hotels represented a major growth sector in the hospitality industry as the number of brands and properties mushroomed in response to demand for nonstandard hotel accommodations. Like the rest of the hotel business, boutiques took it on the chin last...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Sportingclass Golf Club Partners with Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Sportingclass Golf Club, wholly owned by Sportingclass Ltd, have struck a valuable partnership with the world’s largest independent hotel brand – Preferred Hotels & Resorts, offering their members a huge host of additional member benefits. Preferred Hotels & Resorts, with more than 700 independent hotels and resorts across 80 countries,...
ManufacturingMySanAntonio

Fast Radius and Rawlings Partner to Develop Innovative Baseball Glove, the REV1X

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Fast Radius, a digital manufacturing company, has partnered with Rawlings and 3D printing technology company Carbon to manufacture the major baseball brand’s newest release, the REV1X glove. This glove features innovative 3D-printed lattice inserts, developed with cloud manufacturing technology, for performance-enhancing capabilities. A high-performing glove...
BusinessMySanAntonio

CIENCE CEO John Girard Named 2021 "Best CEOs for Women" by Comparably

DENVER (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. This week, Comparably announced their winners for Best CEOs for Women based on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about their CEO over a 12-month period. CIENCE CEO John Girard placed #34 on that list, with a 95%+ approval rating. Given the emphasis on creating...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Chesapeake Hospitality, 3rd Wave Development Partner To Build Lifestyle Hotels

The global COVID-19 pandemic forced change on a lot of companies. For third-party manager Chesapeake Hospitality and hotel development company 3rd Wave Development, it also presented an opportunity to partner to develop and manage hotels. Chesapeake CEO Chris Green calls the relationship “a shared commitment.”. “At Chesapeake, throughout the pandemic...
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Digital insights powering hotel innovation

Covid-19 has brought the hotel industry’s powers of creativity into sharp relief. The innovations introduced during the pandemic have been simply astonishing, especially as the industry is heading into a period of a structural transformation. The market is being segmented by new business models, while new technology is accelerating the shift to a digital economy.
Orange County, CAuci.edu

Cove Partners Find Space for Innovation

UCI Beall Applied Innovation, while serving as the nexus between Orange County’s vibrant business community and campus-based inventions and entrepreneurship, offers more than programs and resources to entrepreneurs. Within Applied Innovation’s 100,000-plus-square-foot facility are workspaces and offices of various sizes available for lease. Read on for a list of Cove...
Miami, FLGlobeSt.com

Fort Partners Secures $105M for Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Fort Partners has secured a $105 million loan that will be used for the acquisition and modernization of the Four Seasons Hotel Miami, located at 1435 Brickell Ave. Madison Realty Capital provided the financing under a program that offers transitional loans to institutional sponsors. In 2019, Madison provided a $210 million loan to Fort Partners for its construction of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale.
LifestyleVanity Fair

Review: Cliff House Hotel, Ireland

While it might feel an entire hemisphere away, the possibility of travelling to Ireland with relative ease might soon be on the horizon. Waiting to welcome guests with open arms on the shore—or in this case, quite literally on a cliff face—is the Cliff House Hotel team. Privately owned and operated, this small but perfectly formed luxury hotel in Ireland’s sunny South East has made a big name for itself in Éire and beyond.
Economybizjournals

New Hyatt House hotel in the works near Disney

The project will feature a gym, outdoor pool, dining area, bar and more. Nominate now for Central Florida's Power Players — those business leaders and executives who are helping grow and innovate the way business is done throughout the region.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Morrison & Foerster Further Expands Global Funds and Tax Practices with Addition of Babak Nikravesh in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Babak Nikravesh as a partner in its Global Tax Department, resident in the firm’s Palo Alto office. Mr. Nikravesh brings to the firm 20 years of experience representing sovereign investors in their investments and other activities in the United States and abroad. The addition of Mr. Nikravesh underscores the continued expansion of Morrison & Foerster’s tax and funds capabilities in the United States, Asia, and Europe. His arrival follows the addition of Tax partners Anthony Carbone and Jay Blaivas in New York, and Sophie Allen in London, and Funds partners Serena Tan in Asia, and Leonora Shalet in New York.
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Hospitality technology innovations: what to adopt for your hotel chain

Like in any other industry, there is no dearth of significant technology innovations in the hospitality enterprise. Many globally leading hotel chains have leveraged them in the recent past and have witnessed immense business benefits. You need to know what you want out of your technology investment. Or, in other words, what are your areas of concern that hospitality technology can help you address. For this, you must adopt the latest hotel technology at the right time to stay ahead of your competition.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Bronte House / Tobias Partners

Manufacturers: Vitrocsa, Cult, Dedece, Living Edge, Viabizzuno, Anibou, Simple Studio, Space Furniture, Vola & Axor. Text description provided by the architects. A dramatically steep site meant that the existing single storey house was neither benefiting from all areas of the property nor capturing the aspect and outlook over the ocean. Considering the context, it was apparent that a common approach of new buildings in the surrounding area was to build maximum height buildings as far forward as possible, creating multi-storey flat facades overlooking streets or visible from the foreshore, leaving lower levels disconnected from other functions of the house and upper levels disconnected from the ground. We wanted to take a more sensitive approach to the topography of site and how the building reads from the public domain.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Duetto Partners With Spain’s Institute Of Hotel Technology

Madrid : The Institute of Hotel Technology (ITH) has today entered a partnership with Duetto, hospitality’s innovative software as a service provider of revenue strategy solutions. The partnership sees Duetto named as the preferred revenue management system for members of Spain’s National Confederation of Hotels (CEHAT). Working together, Duetto and...
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Dream Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Resourceful Real Estate Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Dream Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Dream Real Estate, a relationship- and community-driven firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
southernminn.com

Partners for Housing: Guiding on a path toward housing stability

Homelessness is a constant concern in southern Minnesota and the surrounding areas. Partners for Housing (P4H) is among several organizations that provide housing solutions to those in need. P4H runs and maintains Union Street Place (USP) in St. Peter, as well as two additional emergency homeless shelters, below-market rentals, and case management in Mankato. USP, formerly the St. Peter Motel, provides residential shelter, in which “guests” can settle in while they work with P4H staff and partner agencies to identify and overcome obstacles that propelled them toward homelessness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy