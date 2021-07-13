Sovos Issues 2021 Sales and Use Tax Annual Report, "The Continuing Evolution of Sales Tax"

Report highlights the rapid acceleration of new tax laws being considered; a 213% increase over last year. Global tax software provider Sovos today issued its annual Sales and Use Tax report, “The Continuing Evolution of Sales Tax,” which focuses on regulatory trends, enforcement and technology as businesses try to solve sales tax and nexus issues in an increasingly complex tax environment. The report details the changing dynamic of sales tax management within organizations and how the quest to remain compliant is getting more difficult as governments continue to implement new tools to close the annual tax gap in the U.S., which is currently estimated to be at least $1 billion.