Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sovos Issues 2021 Sales and Use Tax Annual Report, "The Continuing Evolution of Sales Tax"

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

Report highlights the rapid acceleration of new tax laws being considered; a 213% increase over last year. Global tax software provider Sovos today issued its annual Sales and Use Tax report, “The Continuing Evolution of Sales Tax,” which focuses on regulatory trends, enforcement and technology as businesses try to solve sales tax and nexus issues in an increasingly complex tax environment. The report details the changing dynamic of sales tax management within organizations and how the quest to remain compliant is getting more difficult as governments continue to implement new tools to close the annual tax gap in the U.S., which is currently estimated to be at least $1 billion.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Europe#Ta Associates#Sovos Issues#Use Tax Annual Report#Gm#Saas#Ta Associates#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Texas County, MOhoustonherald.com

County to hold land tax sale

Texas County will hold a sale at the front door of the Texas County Administrative Center on tracts that owners did not pay their taxes. It is 10 a.m. Aug. 23. A listing appears in this week’s Houston Herald. (See public notices online at houstonherald.com) The land tax procedure is...
Personal Financeapppicker.com

Sales Tax Calculator - Tax Me

When you first begin using Sales Tax Calculator FREE - Tax Me - Shopping Finance Helper, you’ll be prompted to start by naming and specifying a given tax rate. I’m a little disappointed to see that there aren’t any preset tax rates included. I would have expected to at least find the rates for each state within the U.S. but alas, you’ll just have to run a few Google searches if you’re in doubt.
Buena Vista, COChaffee County Times

Buena Vista sales tax continues rebound

Town treasurer Michelle Stoke presented a budget report including April’s town tax numbers at the June 22 Buena Vista trustees meeting. The report showed 46.8% increase in local tax revenues compared with April 2020 and a 37.1% increase in total taxes collected in 2021 compared with January to April of last year.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Local and state sales tax revenue continues to grow in New York

Sales tax revenue in New York between April and June skyrocketed compared to the same period last year, a rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many businesses and gathering places around the state, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office announced Friday. Revenue from the tax grew by 49.2% during the second quarter...
Personal FinanceAccountingWEB

Avalara Offers Managed Tax Category Classification

Avalara's new Managed Tax Category Classification is built to generate classification decisions and aid in state and local taxability determinations for businesses’ U.S. product catalogs. When businesses introduce a new product or service, it must be classified into the correct tax category. With more than 13,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the U.S. alone, and many having unique sets of rules for how products and services are taxed, accurately assigning taxability is challenging.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Sales tax revenue up for local governments in 2021

Sales tax revenue for local governments in New York State rose by 49.2% in the second quarter (April to June 2021) compared to the same period last year, a dramatic increase from last year's weak collections during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Sales tax collections during this period totaled just over $1.6 billion and even surpassed collections reported during the second quarter of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic. Sales tax collections in Chautauqua County totaled $11 million in June, up by 28.2 percent over 2020.
Personal Financenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Liquid Mortgage Technology Supports Efficient Debt Market

Liquid Mortgage received a U.S. patent for its distributed ledger technology to support its future vision of efficient and transparent debt markets. Liquid Mortgage received a U.S. patent for its distributed ledger technology to support its future vision of efficient and transparent debt markets. The patent, titled "Decentralized Systems and Methods for Managing Loans and Securities," lowers overall ecosystem costs and encompasses a significant portion of the Liquid Mortgage business model.
Blair County, PAMirror

Tax sale registration rules changed

HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Blair County Commissioners will require interested bidders for the upcoming delinquent tax sale to fill out a form and register at least 12 days prior to the sale. The new procedure was approved Thursday. The county’s Upset Tax Sale, where purchasers receive a clear title to tax...
Las Cruces, NMKRQE News 13

Walmart to remove sales tax assessment on deliver groceries

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Walmart taxed the delivered groceries of at least two people in New Mexico even though a tax deduction governing such home deliveries took effect on July 1. Story continues below. Weather: Crews shift arroyo rescue to recovery mission after heavy rainfall. Crime: $15k-$20k worth of...
Bourbon County, KSfortscott.biz

Bourbon County Tax Sale is on the Horizon

The Bourbon County Kansas Tax Sale is coming. “It is my understanding that we will have two this year, one is supposed to be in August and another in December,” said Bourbon County Treasurer Patty Love. “( Bourbon County Counselor)Justin (Meeks) has filed around 80 properties with the District Court, these are the ones that will be on the first sale.”
Personal Financeaccountingtoday.com

The coming shift in sales tax compliance

The second annual Sovos Sales and Use Tax report sheds surprising light on the existing landscape of sales and use tax compliance, and raises questions about the future, particularly as we move into a digital age. There have been 657 form revisions in 2021 alone. In the spring of 2021,...
Muskogee, OKEnid News and Eagle

July sales tax shows sustained growth, 'opportunities'

Muskogee kicked off a new fiscal year with what officials believe to be a sustained period of growth for municipal sales tax revenue. Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed this month totaled $2.39 million. That represents a 3.3% increase, up $81,268, from the $2.31 million disbursed to the city in July 2020.
New Braunfels, TXnbtexas.org

Sales Tax Received for May

The City of New Braunfels has announced an overall increase of approximately $513,000 or 18.2% in sales taxes received in July (for the month of May) compared to the same month last year. When the various adjustments to the monthly payment are removed, net May sales tax collections increased by...
Brazoria County, TXHouston Chronicle

Northern Brazoria sales tax revenue continues upward trend

Monthly sales tax receipts continued to stay on the good side of the ledger for most northern Brazoria County municipalities in the latest report from the state. When the May report was released by the state comptroller’s office earlier this month, it showed that Pearland pulled in a cool $3.24 million in sales tax revenue, some 18.1 percent more than the $2.745 million that came in for May 2020. Sales tax figures are released two months after the fact.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

City sales tax collections continues to outpace budget

The city of Grand Junction continues to see its sales and use tax revenue grow as it ends the first half of the year with $4.1 million collected above its budget projection. The June collections came in about $900,000, or 18.3%, ahead of the budgeted amount, continuing a trend the city has seen through the first half of the year. City Manager Greg Caton said the city sees the sales tax collections as an indication the economy overall is doing well.
Saint Landry Parish, LAEunice News

Sales tax revenues continue to be strong

St. Landry Parish year-to-date sales tax collections were up 14.2% in June compared to the same period in 2020, according to the monthly report released by St. Landry Parish School Board sales tax division. Total sales tax collections in the parish through June were $42,592,009, up $5,299,281 over the 2020 collections through June. The parish sales and use tax total includes collections for the…

Comments / 0

Community Policy