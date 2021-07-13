Heartland Alliance Report: COVID-19 Pandemic and Recession Hit Black and Latino Illinoisans Harder Than White Illinoisans

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.