Heartland Alliance Report: COVID-19 Pandemic and Recession Hit Black and Latino Illinoisans Harder Than White Illinoisans
New report exposes disparities, raises bold solutions for an equitable recovery. Heartland Alliance’s Annual Signature Report releases data showing that Black and Latino Illinoisans carried the biggest burden from the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recession. “Long before the pandemic, there were deep inequities in the opportunities and life outcomes of...www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0