TC2 Deploys Jvion's Prescriptive Clinical AI to Help Reduce Avoidable Admissions

To improve health outcomes of African Americans and other minorities, we need them to trust their physicians and providers so they are comfortable asking them questions and taking their recommendations without suspicion. This might sound easy to do, but it is not. There are well understood reasons for the distrust between minorities and the healthcare system, which is probably why some studies have shown that African Americans treated by African American physicians have better health outcomes. Telehealth can be used to facilitate the presence of minority providers in areas where patients express a desire for their care and where they might have the greatest impact.