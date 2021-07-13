Fugitive couple wanted in Hickory furniture plant killing nabbed in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A fugitive couple, on the run since a fatal January shooting at the wife’s workplace in Hickory, were arrested Tuesday in Arizona -- exactly six months after the crime -- federal authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 62-year-old Eric Parker and 50-year-old Tangela Parker were taken into custody in Phoenix. The couple had been on the run since the Jan. 13 murder at TCS Designs in Hickory.

The Parkers are suspects in the death of Phelifia “Michelle” Marlow, who was shot at the furniture plant a few days after a workplace dispute.

U.S. Marshals said they worked more than 30 leads stretching across eight states before developing information that the Parkers were staying at a Phoenix home under the fake names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.

The couple was arrested and face extradition to North Carolina. They were placed into custody at a home in Phoenix after police got tips about their whereabouts.

Marshals arrested the Parkers around 12:30 p.m. They said the Honda CRV the couple owned was also located at the residence.

“Today marks six months since the tragic murder of Phelifia Marlow,” said Chris Edge, acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina. “I hope on this day, Phelifia’s family may find closure in knowing the Parkers have been apprehended and will finally answer for their crimes against a beloved North Carolinian.”

A nationwide manhunt had been underway since the Jan. 13 killing at TCS Designs.

Investigators believe Tangela Parker is responsible for the murder of 51-year-old Marlow. The shooting happened days after the company suspended Parker for a dispute with Marlow at the plant.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. the day of the shooting to the nondescript TCS building, where they found Marlow suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, where she later died.

As days of searching turned into weeks, and the Parkers failed to return to their Alexander County home, local officials brought in the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force. Marshals had offered a $10,000 reward and had been searching for the Parkers, who fled the scene of the crime and headed to Arizona.

Marshals have followed up on 35 tips in eight states but were not able to find the couple until Tuesday. Authorities also said there hasn’t been any activity on the Parker’s bank accounts.

‘A weight lifted off my shoulders’

Marlow’s family gathered Tuesday ahead of the announcement that the Parkers had been arrested. Michelle’s daughter placed balloons at her mother’s gravesite, south of Hickory.

“My mom was -- I know this is going to sound biased -- the greatest person on the planet. Loving, devoted,” Makayla Marlow told Channel 9.

Later in the day, the Marlows got the news about the Parker’s arrest.

“I stopped for probably two minutes, not speaking because I was so baffled,” Makayla Marlow said. “I was asking, ‘Are you sure? Are you 100%? I need definitive proof. Tell me it’s 100%.’ And it was. I felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders.”

Tangela Parker and Marlow were colleagues at TCS Designs, where Marlow worked as an upholsterer. Officials posted the Parker’s photos and descriptions on billboards and asked the public for help during the manhunt.

After the shooting, Makayla Marlow described her mother as her “best friend, (her) rock and (her) support system.” She and her father said Michelle Marlow was well-loved.

“This woman didn’t only hurt her family and friends,” Justin Marlow said of Tangela Parker. “She hurt a community.”

“The arrests of Tangela and Eric Parker in the Phoenix metropolitan area was the direct result of excellent cooperation between local and federal law enforcement agencies,” said U.S. Marshal David Gonzalez for the District of Arizona. “This case and arrests affirm the value of the U.S Marshals fugitive task forces throughout the country.”

Eric Parker is accused of being an accessory after the fact. Authorities allege that he drove his wife away from the scene after the shooting. Tangela Parker has been charged with first-degree murder.

Michelle Marlow is survived by her husband, two daughters and her grandchildren.

