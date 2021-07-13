National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Greater Cleveland Chapter Recognizes Essential Service Workers With The Women Of Vision Scholarship and She Leads 100 Honors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The phrase "strong Black woman" is a quality that may sound like an asset, but it can be detrimental at time, according to an expert. "When we are leading with our strength, often that means that we're avoiding and denying what we're really feeling on the inside. We're not paying attention to those feelings of distress, and when we don't pay attention to and adequately cope with those feelings, they can lead to negative mental and physical health outcomes," according to Dr. Inger Burnett-Zeigler, clinical psychologist and associate professor in the department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Northwestern University.