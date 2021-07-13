Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Greater Cleveland Chapter Recognizes Essential Service Workers With The Women Of Vision Scholarship and She Leads 100 Honors

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEECHWOOD, Ohio (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. (NC100BW) Greater Cleveland Chapter has renamed its 30th annual event, (Formerly the Women of Vision Scholarship Award) to recognize the late Margaret R. Barron, Chartering President. The annual event will be known as the “Margaret R. Barron, Women of Vision, Scholarship Reception.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#African American Women#Beechwood#Prweb#Third National#Ccbn#Regent University#Max S Hayes High School#Howard University#Nc100bw#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Orvis School of Nursing Supports Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work with Sponsorship of Pride Festival

The Orvis School of Nursing is proud to sponsor the Northern Nevada Pride for the third year in a row. The Northern Nevada Pride is an event presented by and benefiting the local non-profit organization Our Center, Northern Nevada’s only LGBTQIA+ community center. The Orvis School of Nursing is the only nursing school in Nevada that officially sponsors a Pride event.
Small Businessmichiganchronicle.com

Local Organization to Honor Black Women in Construction

The National Association of Black Women in Construction (NABWIC) has been around for 30 years, celebrating the legacy of women who have claimed their spot in the male-dominated arena. Founded in Florida in 1991, NABWIC sets out to address and combat challenges Black women encounter in the field as well as work to establish career networks and gain skills and knowledge needed to excel in the industry. The organization also advocates for Black women-owned construction businesses to gain contract opportunities, develop strategic environments that support educational, entrepreneurial, professional, and social network connections while training the next generation of Black women and minorities in the construction industry.
Lansing, MIcorpmagazine.com

LAFCU credit union offers scholarships to adult women

Michigan credit union LAFCU is offering three scholarships for women whose lives have “gotten in the way” of career preparation. The $1,000 Lansing Community College scholarships are ideal to complete some classes for a degree or certification. Essay contest entries due 7/31 at www.lafcu.com/wheel.
BusinessCNET

Google extends, expands cybersecurity scholarship program for women

After the first year of the Security Training Scholarship Program for women, Google is again partnering with Women in Cybersecurity and SANS Institute to help launch and advance women's cybersecurity careers. The second year of the program brings in Facebook and Bloomberg to further support the initiative, which aims to...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

$157,000 in scholarships awarded by 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Incoming college freshmen received a grand total of $157,000 in scholarships on Sunday. They were awarded by the 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile, a local organization that has been around for 20 years. Fifteen young men and women accepted the scholarships ranging from $1000 to...
Medical & Biotechuci.edu

Sykes named UCI Inclusive Excellence Term Chair Professor

Criminologist Bryan Sykes among first cohort addressing “Black Thriving”. Bryan Sykes, associate professor of criminology, law and society, has been selected to serve as one of five inaugural UCI Inclusive Excellence Term Chairs. The purpose of the Inclusive Excellence Term Chair program is to leverage the research and creative capacity...
Societysdlgbtn.com

Applications open for the San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition's student scholarship fund

The scholarship fund is named for the Coalition’s first official President, Damon J. Shearer. The San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition strives to be a haven for OUR community. As your central hub for LGBTQ Black life, our primary focus is connecting you to resources, events, and outlets that support and enrich your life, and providing opportunities to strengthen the community in which we live.
Mental Healthsdvoice.info

New Research Demonstrates Double Impact of Covid-19 and Systemic Racism on Black Students; Suggests Policy Changes to Advance Racial Equity

The Black Education Research Collective based at Teachers College, Columbia University, has released its long-anticipated research report, Black Education in the Wake of COVID-19 and Systemic Racism: Toward a Theory of Change and Action, demonstrating the effects of Covid-19 and systemic racism on the education of Black children. The extensive...
CollegesEmerald Media

The Women's Network launches UO chapter

The Women’s Network, a networking organization that connects collegiate women with each other and leaders across various industries, will launch a University of Oregon chapter in the fall. UO’s chapter is part of the group’s massive expansion to 100 college campuses across the U.S. and Canada. The growth more than...
Oceanside, CAsdvoice.info

African American Women’s Association Awards Local Scholarships

NCAAWA partnered with North Island Credit Union to help local women. North Island Credit Union has provided four $2,500 college scholarships to local students in partnership with the North County African American Women’s Association (NCAAWA), a non-profit volunteer organization located in North San Diego County. The North Island Credit Union Scholarships were awarded through the NCAAWA’s Scholarship Program, created to assist young African American women in acquiring higher education from an academic institution.
Societywypr.org

Anna Malaika Tubbs' History Honors Black Women Whose Sons Changed The World

(This program was originally broadcast on April 9, 2021) Today, on this archive edition of Midday, we begin with a conversation Tom had a few months ago with Anna Malaika Tubbs, the author of a book about three fascinating Black women, Alberta King, Louise Little and Berdis Baldwin. It’s part biography of these women, and part clarion call for recognition of all Black women.
Oregon Statesweethomenews.com

PEO awards scholarships to four women

Sweet Home PEO Chapter DD has announced its annual scholarship winners. Three young women were awarded Oregon State Chapter Scholarships. Samantha Hutchins and Mikayla Spencer were awarded scholarships last year. They both reapplied and received a second year of scholarships. Victoria Ingram will be awarded $1,000 to complete her degree...
Advocacywaxahachiesun.com

Federation honors its outstanding women

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs was founded in 1890. Its purpose is to unite members clubs into a state-wide charitable organization of volunteers for the promotion of education, community service, fellowship, and leadership development. The GFWC clubs and clubwomen are the heart of not only the federation but the communities in which they live and work.
ABC7 Chicago

Our Chicago: Mental health among Black women, teens becoming women

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The phrase "strong Black woman" is a quality that may sound like an asset, but it can be detrimental at time, according to an expert. "When we are leading with our strength, often that means that we're avoiding and denying what we're really feeling on the inside. We're not paying attention to those feelings of distress, and when we don't pay attention to and adequately cope with those feelings, they can lead to negative mental and physical health outcomes," according to Dr. Inger Burnett-Zeigler, clinical psychologist and associate professor in the department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Northwestern University.
Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

Trio honored by Ogden DAR chapter for community service

OGDEN — The Golden Spike Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized several locals for their commitments to service. Lindsey Cummins from Ben Lomond High School received the Outstanding Cadet Award from the organization on May 14. Cummins is a cadet major in the school's ROTC program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy