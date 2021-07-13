Cancel
Music

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous album adds a massive audio streaming boost, per MRC Data’s 2021 midyear reports

By Carena Liptak
southernillinoisnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album continues to be one of the highest-performing albums of 2021 thus far, in any genre, despite the controversy that has surrounded the singer for most of the year. According to MRC Data’s 2021 Mid-Year Report, Morgan’s album outpaced every other country release so far...

southernillinoisnow.com

Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Luke Combs
Olivia Rodrigo
