New Curated Content Categories Drive the Growth of Vestorly's Content Engine
NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Vestorly, a leading content curation engine, has responded to the unprecedented demand by marketing automation, digital experience, and email platforms for reliable and relevant streams of content they can provide to their users. Vestorly’s ready-to-use curated content library has expanded to 72 unique content categories. These content categories are curated by billions of data points Vestorly has collected to determine the most engaging and relevant content that’s safe and business-ready.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0