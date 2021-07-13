Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New Curated Content Categories Drive the Growth of Vestorly's Content Engine

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Vestorly, a leading content curation engine, has responded to the unprecedented demand by marketing automation, digital experience, and email platforms for reliable and relevant streams of content they can provide to their users. Vestorly’s ready-to-use curated content library has expanded to 72 unique content categories. These content categories are curated by billions of data points Vestorly has collected to determine the most engaging and relevant content that’s safe and business-ready.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#Marketing Automation#Content Curation#Curate#Prweb#Women S Finance#Home Garden#Parenting Family#Credit Repair#Post Pandemic Life#Martech Outlook#Vestorly Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Marketing
Related
MarketsEntrepreneur

An Investor’s Guide To The Content Marketing Industry

When a business behemoth like Nike makes a bold move, we pay attention. Over the past 18 months, the footwear giant shuttered many of its stores in key markets like the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. The Covid-19 pandemic had crushed in-store business. So Nike decided to run a new...
Economymartechseries.com

SmartBug Media® Wins 2021 Killer Content Award in Short-Form Content Category

Inbound Marketing Agency Recognized for Its “7 Ways To Obtain More Online Customer Reviews Checklist” Campaign for Service Fusion. SmartBug Media® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations — announced that it was named a winner in the Short-Form Content category of Demand Gen Report’s 2021 Killer Content Awards, also known as The Finnys. SmartBug® earned the award for its “7 Ways To Obtain More Online Customer Reviews Checklist” Campaign for its client Service Fusion.
TechnologyeSchool Online

New Features Added to Discovery Education’s K-12 Learning Platform Gives Teachers New Ways to Engage Students with Digital Content Everyday

SILVER SPRING, MD (Tuesday, July 13, 2021) — Discovery Education today announced new features and enhancements to its award-winning K-12 learning platform. The latest Discovery Education platform combines dynamic new tools with the amazing, timely content educators have come to know and love to give all users new ways to seamlessly create exciting and engaging learning activities each day. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art K-12 digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.
San Rafael, CAcityofsanrafael.org

Now Hiring: Product Manager- Digital Services

We are a 21st century government with a goal of making City services easy to use and work for everyone. The Department of Digital Service & Open Government blends the City’s traditional IT capabilities with modern digital practices in a supportive start-up environment. We move fast and test new ideas, aren’t afraid to try new things, and always focus on creating a delightful experience for our residents and colleagues.
Businessmartechseries.com

Dae Mellencamp Joins soona as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate the Explosive Growth at the Content Creation Engine for Ecommerce Company

Soona, the world’s first virtual content creation platform for ecommerce, announced today it has hired seasoned video and content executive, Dae Mellencamp, as Chief Operating Officer after spending a two year stint on the company’s Advisory Board. In her new role, Dae will leverage her previous experience and work at Vimeo, which put the company on the path to its May 2021 IPO. Dae is credited with shepherding the organization through its critical growth stages in a similar B2B capacity.
Businessmediapost.com

Media Veteran Paquette To Lead New Content, Insights Unit At SmithGeiger

Data insights and content strategy firm, SmithGeiger Group has hired Aaron Paquette to head its newly-created division, AccelerateSG. AccelerateSG will serve as a dedicated division for brand, content, and creative insights, addressing emerging trends in television broadcasting and other media. The new unit will help brands to determine the efficiency...
InternetMySanAntonio

Foxhound Releases Top 5 Reasons eCommerce Growth Is Accelerating Rapidly

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Foxhound LLC, a digital marketing company has recently released the top five reasons eCommerce continues to grow. This incredible growth will impact digital branding and marketing for years to come, according to the company. eCommerce growth is accelerating at a truly rapid pace. According...
Jobsfashionista.com

WWAKE Is Hiring A CONTENT + COMMUNITY MANAGER - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking a digitally-savvy individual (with a passion for jewelry!) to manage our brand voice, and to build brand awareness and loyalty. As our Community Manager, you’ll work closely with our Creative Director to create content and align all company communications, social media, and marketing content to tell WWAKE’s story. You will be the first point of contact for most online followers, thus developing an intimate relationship with our online community.
RetailMySanAntonio

New book "GEN Z 360" by Hana Ben-Shabat is a Comprehensive Look at how Gen Z is Transforming Culture, Work and Commerce

SUMMIT, N.J. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. “A great read. Original research. Gen Z 360 provides the guidance we all need to effectively relate to Gen Z at personal, professional, and societal levels. Hana is making a timely call to action particularly relevant for educators, employers, and marketers; to listen, be open, adapt, and enable a generation that carries the voice of hope for our collective future.”
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ThinkAnalytics And Gracenote Make Visual Content Discovery Easy With New Turnkey Solution

LONDON, LOS ANGELES and EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkAnalytics, the leading global provider of content discovery and viewer insight solutions, and Gracenote, the leading entertainment metadata and content services company, are enabling TV providers to improve personalized video search and recommendations through a new solution that builds on each company's core expertise. ThinkAnalytics' powerful Personalized Images content recommendations algorithm built on advanced AI techniques and data science is integrated with Gracenote's Personalized Imagery offering, which offers a differentiated set of images for each TV and movie title. With this combined offering, cable and satellite TV services and streaming platform customers have a new, easy-to-implement solution to optimize visual content merchandising and personalize the user experience.
Internetmartechseries.com

Perpetua’s New Content Network Unlocks Discoverability and Exposure at Scale For Brands

The Perpetua Content Network helps brands get greater exposure with a new way to connect products to retail sites (Amazon editorials) and top-tier publisher sites. Perpetua continues to enhance its product offering and brings brands new and innovative ways to earn incremental growth along the customer shopping journey. As the industry leading eCommerce advertising optimization and intelligence software, Perpetua is one of the fastest growing platforms for marketplace advertising and today announced the launch of the Perpetua Content Network, a way for brands to connect to top-tier publisher sites and retail sites (Amazon Editorials).
Internetmartechseries.com

Uberflip Recognized in B2B Content Engagement Solution Report

Content experience highlighted as best solution for activating content. Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), announces its inclusion in Forrester’s Landscape Overview Report, New Tech: Content Engagement Solutions For B2B, Q3 2021. Uberflip was named among the growth stage segment, and is one of six vendors listed focused exclusively on B2B customers. The report details the growing category of content engagement solutions, which have seen increasing demand as B2B marketers seek technology to help them attract, engage and convert prospects.
Businessmartechseries.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft to Improve Digital Adoption

No code digital adoption platform launches full integration with the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to improve digital adoption and help enterprises unlock business potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
TechnologyForbes

15 Ways To Leverage AI In Customer Service

"The customer always comes first"—it's a business mantra as old as time, but it's more relevant now than ever before. These days, the businesses that know their customers well enough and cater to their needs and lifestyles accordingly, come out on top. With artificial intelligence (AI) advancing at phenomenal rates, there are so many ways for businesses to use it to learn more about their customers and provide the support they're looking for.
Softwareaithority.com

Compulse Evolves Into Marketing Technology And Managed Services Company With A Platform To Make Omnichannel Digital Advertising More Efficient And Profitable

With the Release of Compulse 360 Software for Digital Media, Compulse Offers Purpose-Built Tech, Expert Managed Services, and Transparent Pricing That Will Enable Clients to Run Local Campaigns at Scale. Driven by the need for better technology to power omnichannel digital campaigns, Compulse is excited to announce its evolution into...
Economymartechseries.com

New Report Emphasizes Importance of Authentic Marketing Content for Tourism and Hospitality Industries

Travel Brands recommended to focus on communicating trust and confidence as industries rebuild post-lockdown. New research stresses the importance of using authentic social media and marketing content for travel-related industries as they recover from the global impacts of COVID-19. Travel-centric brands face a “next normal” in a world where social media adoption and consumer expectations have increased exponentially.
Businessmartechseries.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million in Growth Equity Funding for B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
InternetMySanAntonio

5 Critical Website-Traffic Metrics You Should Know

Website traffic is one of the most important metrics of an online marketing campaign, but to fully understand it, you need to break it down into several sub-metrics. This is how you really scale your online growth. When you know where your most valuable traffic originates from, you can increase...
Businessthecustomer.net

Talkdesk Unveils CX Strategy Value Framework

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today unveiled the Talkdesk CX Strategy Value Framework, a customizable blueprint to help organizations define and then execute on their contact center customer experience (CX) strategies. The CX Strategy Value Framework is designed to provide a seamless Talkdesk customer journey and allow businesses to focus on the initiatives that will deliver the greatest impact on their CX success.

Comments / 0

Community Policy