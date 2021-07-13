Cancel
New Visioneer VAST Network capability enables USB scanners to be network-connected

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. On the heels of launching its Visioneer VAST Network© technology, Visioneer, Inc., a leader in capture workflow & digital transformation software, is proud to announce Visioneer Network Scan Service, allowing customers to share PC-connected scanners to the network. Existing or new scanners can be made visible and accessible to network users, without compromising document security.

