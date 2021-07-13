Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

95 People Now Confirmed Dead in Devastating Miami Beach Condo Collapse

By Lawrence Ukenye
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials confirmed Tuesday that 95 people have been found dead in the rubble of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse. A total of 14 residents are still unaccounted for, though 10 bodies found in the Champlain Towers South debris have yet to be identified. “It’s a scientific, methodical process to identify human remains. As we’ve said, this work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters, calling it, “truly a fluid situation.” Meanwhile, a fourth Florida building has been evacuated amid safety concerns in the aftermath of the condo collapse, NBC News reports. The building at 6881 Indian Creek Drive is more than 80 years old and was scheduled to be demolished by December due to concrete deterioration. City officials ordered for the building to be vacated on Monday and will give residents until the end of the week to leave. There is no imminent threat that the apartment building may collapse, according to a statement from the city.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Accident#People Now Confirmed Dead#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tears, Salutes Mark End of Surfside’s 29-Day Recovery Mission After Collapse

Miami-Dade County’s fire department ended their Surfside recovery mission Friday, concluding their 29-day effort to find potential survivors and victims. Officers of Task Force 2 were greeted with salutes at a disbanding ceremony Friday afternoon, with some holding back tears as they hugged their family members. Member Nichole Notte reflected on the emotional toll the job took as she returned home to a 4-month-old. “It was extremely grueling,” she told WPLG. “Especially having a baby at home and seeing the things that we have seen, it’s hard. It’s harder. It’s personal.” Miami-Dade’s police department will continue digging through the debris to locate any human remains and personal items.
Texas StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Texas Firefighter Found Dead in Cancun Died of Mechanical Asphyxiation, Officials Say

A Texas firefighter found dead in Cancun while on vacation with his wife earlier this week died of mechanical asphyxiation, Mexican authorities said. Elijah Snow died as he tried to crawl into the window of a Benito Juárez hotel bathroom, about 10 miles from the hotel he was staying at with his wife. Authorities do not know how Snow ended up there, but they do not believe there was a threat of violence. His wife, Jamie, said the two were drinking at a hotel bar when she went back to their room, leaving Elijah behind. When she woke up at 4 a.m., she noticed he wasn’t there. Prior to the Mexican authorities' findings, the Snow family had said they believed he may have been kidnapped and murdered. Mexican authorities said they found no evidence of kidnapping so far, but acknowledged that the investigation had just started. “It could have been an accident,” authorities said Friday.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Massive Bootleg Fire Spawns Rare Tornado, Officials Say

Officials in Oregon confirmed Saturday that the Bootleg Fire, the largest in the country at more than 400,000 acres and less than half contained, was so hot, dry, and massive that it spawned its own weather last week, a rare fire tornado. “This tornado was created from extreme fire behavior, dry fuels, and unstable atmosphere,” according to the Medford National Weather Service Forecast Office.
MusicPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Heavy Metal Guitarist-Turned-Capitol Rioter Has Feces Thrown at Him in Jail

Heavy metal band Iced Earth’s guitarist Jon Schaffer, who pleaded guilty to charges related to the Capitol riot, had feces thrown at him and faced death threats during a hellish stint at an Indiana jail, according to his lawyer. The comments made during a March court hearing were revealed Thursday, prompting Schaffer’s transfer to a Washington, D.C., jail before he was released on bail in April. “My client, who is presumed innocent, has just gone through two months of hell where other people were throwing feces at him and urine at him and threatening his life in a horrible, horrible situation,” Schaffer’s attorney Marc Victor said at the hearing, according to the Indianapolis Star. Schaffer was segregated due to his public status but it led to prisoners tormenting him.
Real EstatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Bully’ Mohamed Hadid Allegedly Bribed Officials to Build Mega Mansion: Lawyer

The civil trial against real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, father of supermodels Gigi and Bella, kicked off Friday, with a lawyer representing his neighbors accusing the “bully” of putting them at risk when he built a 35,000-square-foot mansion over their Los Angeles homes. Lawyer Gary Lincenberg called the neighbors “heroes” for standing up to Hadid, and asked a jury to award economic damages for “stress and anxiety, the constant fear and sleepless night” they allegedly endured for nine years as Hadid’s mansion was built.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Brazen Shooting Sends Dozens Running for Cover in Downtown D.C.

A shooting sent pedestrians, diners, and shoppers running for cover in one of downtown Washington, D.C.’s most popular intersections late Thursday. Journalists on the scene reported hearing “20-30 shots” as a driver in a black sedan opened fire on the sidewalk. HuffPost’s Igor Bobic wrote that multiple people had been shot, one in the chest. The D.C. Police Department described the suspect as “a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater” and driving a black Honda Civic. The shooting comes less than a week after 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was gunned down in the city, and a few days after a Washington Nationals game was suspended due to a drive-by outside the ballpark.
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Sovereign Citizens’ Clique Accused of Moving Into Woman’s Mansion

Five people in Maryland are facing charges after they allegedly moved into a widow’s on-the-market house, changed the locks, and filed bogus legal documents to claim ownership of the $1.5 million home, the Baltimore Sun reports. The incident appears to be the latest home-squatting effort by people associated with the “sovereign citizen” movement, a conspiratorial scene that claims most laws are fake and that believers can seize property or avoid arrest by citing secret legal codes. One of the five Maryland defendants, Tessa Modiri, is a licensed dentist in the state, the Sun reported. Modiri reportedly refers to herself as a “noncitizen national” and has filed court documents attempting to take ownership of the home and another house in the area. Another defendant, Michael Warren, holds multiple convictions on sex offenses, as well as a conviction for impersonating a lawyer. The group allegedly moved into the for-sale Maryland mansion last month, going as far as to change the locks, install security cameras, hire a moving company, and park a Mercedes-Benz in the garage. The incident follows similar cases in Washington and New Jersey in recent months, during which self-proclaimed sovereign citizens allegedly attempted to seize, or even moved into, other people’s homes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy