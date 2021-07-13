95 People Now Confirmed Dead in Devastating Miami Beach Condo Collapse

A Texas firefighter found dead in Cancun while on vacation with his wife earlier this week died of mechanical asphyxiation, Mexican authorities said. Elijah Snow died as he tried to crawl into the window of a Benito Juárez hotel bathroom, about 10 miles from the hotel he was staying at with his wife. Authorities do not know how Snow ended up there, but they do not believe there was a threat of violence. His wife, Jamie, said the two were drinking at a hotel bar when she went back to their room, leaving Elijah behind. When she woke up at 4 a.m., she noticed he wasn’t there. Prior to the Mexican authorities' findings, the Snow family had said they believed he may have been kidnapped and murdered. Mexican authorities said they found no evidence of kidnapping so far, but acknowledged that the investigation had just started. “It could have been an accident,” authorities said Friday.