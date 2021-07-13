Catalent Signs Agreement with JOS Pharmaceuticals to Develop Fast-Dissolve Zydis® Formulation for Cannabidiol as an Anesthesia Premedication

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) (NASDAQ:NRXP) announced today it has validated the first commercial formulation of ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) for intravenous use, allowing for high volume manufacture, with an anticipated one year or greater stability, under appropriate storage conditions. Simultaneously, NRx has achieved a 30-to-50-fold increase in its manufactured lot size of aviptadil, with a concurrent 90% reduction in the cost of its peptide supply. These two developments position NRx to potentially deliver millions of doses of ZYESAMI™ as potential regulatory approvals are obtained in various regions worldwide.