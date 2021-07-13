New Executive Committee to Lead CHC: Creating Healthier Communities' Diverse Board
Clayton, Mershon, Rothschild, Blount, and Jones elected to lead national board of directors. CHC: Creating Healthier Communities today announced its national board chair and executive committee for 2021-2022. Voted in by unanimous election, CHC’s national board of prominent and diverse executives includes Chair of the Board Kevin Clayton, vice president of diversity, inclusion and community engagement at the Cleveland Cavaliers, Vice-Chair Jillian Mershon, associate vice president at the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation, Vice-Chair Adam Rothschild, Secretary Linda G. Blount, president & CEO at Black Women’s Health Imperative, and Treasurer Eric Jones, senior managing director of Advisory Solutions at TIAA.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0