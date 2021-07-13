New Executive Committee to Lead CHC: Creating Healthier Communities' Diverse Board

PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Community Health Foundation is welcoming four new members to its board. "We are excited to introduce four new board members who have backgrounds in finance, community mobilizing, nursing, and social media," according to a press release issued by the foundation. "Each Member will contribute their expertise, as well as their passion for the Greater Phoenixville community to the governance of the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation. We are proud to continue to add diverse voices to our table."