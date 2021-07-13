Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

New Executive Committee to Lead CHC: Creating Healthier Communities' Diverse Board

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

Clayton, Mershon, Rothschild, Blount, and Jones elected to lead national board of directors. CHC: Creating Healthier Communities today announced its national board chair and executive committee for 2021-2022. Voted in by unanimous election, CHC’s national board of prominent and diverse executives includes Chair of the Board Kevin Clayton, vice president of diversity, inclusion and community engagement at the Cleveland Cavaliers, Vice-Chair Jillian Mershon, associate vice president at the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation, Vice-Chair Adam Rothschild, Secretary Linda G. Blount, president & CEO at Black Women’s Health Imperative, and Treasurer Eric Jones, senior managing director of Advisory Solutions at TIAA.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chc#Diversity#New Executive Committee#Chc#Chair Of The Board#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Advisory Solutions#Tiaa#Chcimpact
Related
talbotspy.org

St. Michaels Community Center Welcomes New Board Members and Officers

The St. Michaels Community Center has announced its new Advisory Board members and officers, while recognizing the service of six retiring Advisory Board members. Board officers are President Langley Shook, Vice President Carolina Barksdale, Secretary Robert Tiernan, and new member and Treasurer Parker Spurry. Newly elected to a two-year Board term besides Spurryare Advisors Chris Agharabi, the Hon. Edward Kasemeyer, Lori Morris, and Chief Anthony Smith. Remaining on the Board are Cheri Bruce-Phipps, Laura Chance, Karen Footner, Travis Johnson, Delores Pinder, Dr. Jeffrey Quartner, Sharon Shenk, and Dr. William Thomas.
Manteo, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

COA uses community feedback to create new strategic plan

At its most recent meeting, the College of The Albemarle (COA) Board of Trustees voted to approve a new strategic plan, which will guide the college’s operations through the three-year period of 2021-24. COA’s Strategic Planning Steering Committee, comprised of individuals from every division and campus of the college, held...
timesofsandiego.com

Jewish Family Service Names Chair, Increases Board Diversity with 2 New Directors

Jewish Family Service of San Diego has named Emily Jennewein chair of the nonprofit’s board and appointed two new directors with backgrounds in Chinese culture and ethics. The new directors are Dr. Li-Rong Lilly Cheng, director of the Chinese Cultural Center at San Diego State University and chair of the board at the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum, and Sid Voorakkara, senior vice president at Strategies 360 and chair of the San Diego Ethics Commission.
Daily Local News

New Phoenixville Community Health Foundation board members announced

PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Community Health Foundation is welcoming four new members to its board. "We are excited to introduce four new board members who have backgrounds in finance, community mobilizing, nursing, and social media," according to a press release issued by the foundation. "Each Member will contribute their expertise, as well as their passion for the Greater Phoenixville community to the governance of the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation. We are proud to continue to add diverse voices to our table."
Spinal Column

HVS Board of Education elects new officers; establishes community outreach committee

The Huron Valley Schools Board of Education recently elected new officers to one year terms that began June 21. In a unanimous vote, Sean Carlson was elected as the board’s president, while Denise Forrest, Denise Pistana and Lindsay Cotter were elected vice president, treasurer and secretary, respectively. According to a...
phillyvoice.com

New Independence executive tasked with expanding diversity initiatives

Independence Health Group has hired a longtime corporate executive with a background in leading diversity and inclusion initiatives to oversee its human resources division. Crystal E. Ashby has been appointed executive vice president and chief people officer. She has joined Independence after serving as the first female interim president and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council, a nonprofit organization that supports the development of Black executives.
Tulsa, OKgtrnews.com

Hall Estill Elects New Board and Executive Committee Members

Oklahoma law firm Hall Estill, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, announces that Betsy G. Jackson has been elected to the Board of Directors and Stephen W. Ray to the Executive Committee. “We congratulate our new board member and executive committee member,” said Mike Cooke, managing...
New Rochelle, NYMid-Hudson News Network

New Rochelle creates position of director of diversity and inclusion

NEW ROCHELLE – The City of New Rochelle is going to hire a director of diversity and inclusion to help achieve its goals of strategic diversity, equality, and inclusion. The position will ensure that diverse groups of people, including those of different genders, races and ethnicities, abilities and disabilities, religions, cultures, ages and people with diverse backgrounds, experiences, skills, and expertise are well-represented.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Orvis School of Nursing Supports Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work with Sponsorship of Pride Festival

The Orvis School of Nursing is proud to sponsor the Northern Nevada Pride for the third year in a row. The Northern Nevada Pride is an event presented by and benefiting the local non-profit organization Our Center, Northern Nevada’s only LGBTQIA+ community center. The Orvis School of Nursing is the only nursing school in Nevada that officially sponsors a Pride event.
Charleston, SCcofc.edu

College of Charleston BOT Executive Committee to Meet

The College of Charleston Board of Trustees Executive Committee will hold a meeting on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Zoom Video Conference/Randolph Hall Boardroom meeting will begin at 2:00 p.m. The Zoom Video Conference meeting can be accessed by using:. Conference Call #: 312 626 6799. Meeting ID: 889 5654...
1600kush.com

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Welcomes New Board Members, Officers

Nine Join Regional Food Bank’s Board of Directors and Foundation Board. (OKLAHOMA CITY) — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has announced the addition of six new members to its Board of Directors and three new members to its Foundation Board of Directors. Members have also taken new officer roles within each board.
Businessmpamag.com

NewRez creates new group to drive diversity and inclusion

Four groups dedicated to providing a safe and empowering environment for its employees to discuss, create and lead ideas and actions that inspire positive change has been established at NewRez through a new initiative. The mortgage lender recently launched four inaugural Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) as part of a strategy...
uncw.edu

UNCW Board of Trustees Executive Committee Calls Special Meeting July 21

The Executive Committee of the UNCW Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, originating in Alderman Hall, Room 215. The meeting will be held using electronic connections and will be held largely in closed session as allowed under the Open Meetings Act.
Orangeburg, NYdc.edu

Director of Community Engagement and Leadership Development

Dominican College invites applications for the position of Director of Community Engagement and Leadership Development. This position provides strategic direction and tactical implementation of student-centered initiatives to promote educational excellence, leadership, and good citizenship. Develops campus and community partnerships to provide opportunities for growth and transformation in activities which complement classroom exercises and target contemporary social issues. In conjunction with the Director of Campus Ministry, assists student in their faith exploration in the context of Catholic Social Teaching and action.
CollegesAugusta Free Press

State Board approves new community college names

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The State Board for Community Colleges has approved new names for two colleges and accepted a local advisory board’s recommendation to clarify the name of a third college. As a result of Thursday’s decisions, John Tyler Community College will become Brightpoint Community...

Comments / 0

Community Policy