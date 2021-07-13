Cancel
Arrowroot Family Office launches AFO|Wealth Management Forward Program

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The AFO|Wealth Management Forward program provides accountants online and one on one guidance and tools to grow and diversify their revenue streams, deepen client relationships and maintain their relevance in a tech-savvy world without dramatically increasing their workload or expenses. The program helps accountants create actionable plans to enhance the way they do business while reducing the chance of losing clients to automation or other service providers. "We saw a void in the marketplace and an opportunity for accounting firms to serve their clients better," said CEO Rob Santos, 'The family office model and holistic financial planning can now be attained by the average client, not just the super affluent."

www.mysanantonio.com

EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Corporate Spend Management Opens B2B FinTech Floodgates

B2B FinTech continues to thrive with venture capitalists, and this week, a clear winner emerged: corporate spend management. The roundup saw not one, but two nine-figure funding rounds for expense management FinTechs working to boost control over and visibility into business spend at a time of continued volatility in the market.
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

Look Outside Industry to Improve Diversity: Morgan Stanley, LPL Execs

Morgan Stanley and LPL Financial are among firms trying to improve their diversity by hiring candidates from outside the financial industry, executives from the two companies said this week at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association’s Compliance and Legal Virtual Forum. Eric Grossman, chief legal officer at Morgan Stanley,...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Arrowroot Family Office Expansion Into Liability Management And Residential And Commercial Mortgages By Adding Frank Henry

MARINA DEL RAY, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrowroot Family Office (AFO) announced today the addition of Frank Henry as the new Director of Financial Services, where he will lead Arrowroot's expansion into liability management, and residential and commercial mortgages. Frank will also serve on the investment committee for Arrowroot Real Estate Fund II, sub-advised by Roundhouse, focusing on multi-family housing opportunities in the Mountain West region of the US.Frank is a 45 year veteran of the Banking Industry. He recently concluded 22 years at Zions Bancorp affiliate California Bank & Trust where he was Executive Vice President of the Real Estate Division. He managed a team of experienced executives who collectively originated over $30 Billion of loans during this time. "Arrowroot exemplifies talent, merit, and grit. I'm excited to start this new chapter in my career alongside such an incredible and inspired team."Frank received his BA in 1972 from UCLA where he majored in Economics. Since then, his experiences within real estate transactions include multi-family (value add and construction), industrial, office, home building, and retail. With the appointment as Director of Financial Services, Frank will begin laying the foundation for Arrowroot Real Estate Fund III, which will proceed Arrowroot's Real Estate Fund II with Roundhouse."We couldn't be more excited to have Frank onboard. His depth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable to us and our clients as we look to broaden our services into areas such as lending and real estate." - Rob Santos CEO Arrowroot Family OfficeAbout Arrowroot Family OfficeArrowroot Family Office is an investment advisor and financial and tax planning firm. Arrowroot Family Office was designed with the goal of providing the family office approach to holistic wealth management, regardless of the client's net worth. With a deep belief in the transformative power of technology and collaboration, the principals and staff of Arrowroot Family Office provide a high level of service, transparency, and value to its clients. For more information, please visit www.arrowrootfamilyoffice.com.This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.
Economyfinextra.com

InvestCloud wins wealth management deal with BNP Paribas

InvestCloud, an award winning global FinTech firm that designs and creates financial software for some of the most prestigious banks, wealth managers and asset managers in the world has been selected by BNP Paribas Wealth Management to provide Client Relationship Management (CRM) and Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) services for onboarding and nurturing high-net-worth (HNWI) client relationships.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

AI Global Investors Partners with Veteran Team of Goldman Alums

Anchorvest Capital joins AI Global Investors' investment management platform. Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AI”) today announced the onboarding of Anchorvest Capital (“Anchorvest”) to AI’s New York-based asset management platform. The Anchorvest team members bring broad-ranging expertise including investment banking, fixed income, mortgage-backed securities, venture capital, and cross-border investing from venerated firms such as Goldman Sachs and Dodge & Cox. Senior members of the Anchorvest team include Linda Chong, Janny Lee and Suok Noh.
Posted by
Paso Robles Daily News

One Wealth Management opens office in Paso Robles

One Wealth Management has offices in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and now Paso Robles. -One Wealth Management, an investment advisory and insurance services firm with offices around the United States, has partnered with the team at Cone & Associates Financial Planning to open its first Central Coast office in Paso Robles. This new partnership means access to a suite of financial services and enhanced technology for the firm’s network of clients.
BusinessTimes Union

Edison Partners Announces Sale of PandoLogic for $150 Million to Veritone

Continued strong strategic and private equity investor demand for one of Edison’s fastest growth companies. Edison Partners, the growth equity investment firm, today announced the exit of its portfolio company, PandoLogic, a leading provider of intelligent hiring solutions, to Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. PandoLogic will become Veritone’s marquee offering for Human Capital Management. The transaction is valued at $150M and generated an exceptional return for Edison.
independentnews.com

Credit Union Launches Program

Chabot Federal Credit Union is now providing financial services, such as wealth management, asset protection, insurance, annuities, and estate planning, to select employer group members, including Chabot College, Las Positas College, the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, and the City of Hayward. The financial services program is being provided through...
Laredo Morning Times

Wealth Management: Do You Need A Wealth Manager?

Disclosure language: We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Wealth management is the top notch of the financial advice industry and serves as one-stop financial shopping for those...
Businessfinextra.com

Munnyport partners Cairngorm Capital on wealth management group

Munnypot Limited is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Cairngorm Capital Partners LLP (Cairngorm Capital) and acquired Whitefoord LLP, to launch Verso Wealth Management (Verso), a wealth management group providing financial advice and investment management, powered by a digital platform. Cairngorm Capital is a specialist...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Transcard Launches Smart Disburse Platform Offering Businesses, Banks, and FinTechs a Fast and Seamless Way to Pay Suppliers and Individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Disburse platform which enables businesses, banks, and FinTechs to easily pay suppliers and individuals using any payment type or payment rail. Smart Disburse is a unique SaaS solution...
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Dream Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Resourceful Real Estate Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Dream Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Dream Real Estate, a relationship- and community-driven firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
MySanAntonio

Keynova Group Releases 2021 Small Business Banker Scorecard

WILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Keynova Group, the leading competitive intelligence source for digital financial services, today announced the results of its 2021 Small Business Banker Scorecard. The annual Scorecard measures the digital user experience of small businesses at seven leading financial institutions. Bank of America has secured the leadership position, placing first for Overall Score based on 400+ criteria.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Human Wealth™ Announces Design Partner Program

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to make their trademarked approach to wealth planning accessible to more individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and business owners, Human Wealth™ is now offering licensing opportunities for Human Wealth™ Design Partners. By licensing the system and software, wealth advisors will be able to learn and practice Human Wealth™ planning in an effort to elevate their clientele's well-being. Additionally, the Design Partner Program was developed for professionals looking to play a significant role in the further advancement of Human Wealth's innovative planning method. Space in the program is limited. Beyond certifications, qualified licensing candidates need to be genuine and empathetic with an experienced career involving the management of material assets and financial planning systems. At the core, each Design Partner needs to have an authenticity that radiates, with a steadfast goal of serving others to create real, intentional impact in the lives of others. Interested wealth advisors and wealth management firms may inquire by sending over a resume and cover letter via email: David@HumanWealth.io. Learn more about Human Wealth™ HERE.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Wealth management veteran strikes out on his own with mFORCE

Bradley Bruce is a well-known wealth management advisor in Fort Worth. And no wonder. In his 33-year-career, he has garnered praise and awards, such as being named to the Forbes’ “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list in 2021 as well as to Barron’s list of “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” in 2021 for the eighth consecutive year. He was also named to the Financial Times “400 Top Financial Advisers” (FT 400) list in 2020.
Businessbizjournals

Stratos Wealth Holdings names new managing partner for Midwest business development

Wealth management firm Stratos Wealth Holdings has named Robert Samson as its new managing director for business development for the Midwest. Samson will be responsible for recruitment of individual advisors and full teams to Stratos across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and beyond. He will be based in Chicago and report to Charles Shapiro, founding partner and chief development officer at Stratos Wealth.
Personal Financethekatynews.com

How to Create a Successful Wealth Management Strategy- An Overview by Michael Osland

Managing your investments and finances is no easy feat, especially when you are on your own. This is why you need to plan your wealth management strategy with meticulous attention. Though a financial advisory firm will help you create one tailored to your needs, you should know about steps to bring your full financial picture into focus. Michael Osland’s nine proven steps that help create a successful wealth management strategy: Set Financial Goals Set short-term […]
Businessbeincrypto.com

Wealth Management Firms Want to Add Crypto to Their Investments

Wealth and asset management firms are looking to include cryptocurrencies among their investments, according to a recent survey from Goldman Sachs. According to the survey of over 150 family offices worldwide, nearly half want to add digital currencies to their portfolios. This means that 45% see cryptocurrencies as a hedge against “higher inflation, prolonged low rates, and other macroeconomic developments following a year of unprecedented global monetary and fiscal stimulus.” Another 15% of respondents have already invested in cryptocurrencies.

