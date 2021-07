While nothing says summer like a pretty floral frock, there is something so fresh, modern, and effortless about a jumpsuit. It’s easy to dress up or down with the simple addition of heels and accessories and there’s a style for every occasion—whether you’re going to a wedding or spending the day at the beach. And if you’re among the women who aren’t big fans of dresses, or you’re just a little bored of your daily rotation of summer frocks, then jumpsuits are the coolest alternative out there.