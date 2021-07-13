Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holmes; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HOLMES AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bonifay, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Vernon, Bonifay, Chipley, Caryville, Westville, Miller Crossroads, Brock Crossroad, Whitehead Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Bethlehem, Prosperity, Gritney, Arrant Settlement, Five Points, Ards Crossroads, Hulaw, Hickory Hill, Izagora, Baker Settlement and Poplar Head.alerts.weather.gov
